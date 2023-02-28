Longstanding Outback Steakhouse Restaurant Pending Demolition in Favor of Smaller, More Streamlined Operation

Approvals are expected in short order.

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNN.com and MyCentralJersey.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Outback Steakhouse chain for NewsBreak. My December 6th article, “More Sweeping Changes Planned For Outback Steakhouse: Expansion, and Smaller Locations,” is particularly pertinent to this current piece due to detailing the new spate of streamlined restaurants as focused upon herein.

My article excerpted an archived May 14, 2022 story from CNN.com, “Here’s What the Outback Steakhouse of the Future Looks Like,” that discussed specifics and company goals: Like many casual dining chains, Outback is pivoting toward a post-pandemic future in which delivery and takeout orders are increasingly important to the bottom line. So the chain, known for its Bloomin’ Onions and steaks, is reducing the size of its restaurants by 17% to clock in at about 5,000 square feet.

The article further stated: As for diners, one of the biggest aesthetic changes they’ll see is the bar: Once a horse shoe-shape in the center of the restaurant, the new bars have been pushed back against the wall. Patterson said they comprise about 70% of seats compared to the previous bar layout, but are still a “focal point” because of a freshened up design and visibility from the entrance.

Several locations have been successfully tested with said bar this year

Now comes word that another prime location may soon be giving way to a smaller, new streamlined model.

Let us explore further.

Outback Steakhouse, 2023

According to a report from MyCentralJersey.com, entitled “Outback Steakhouse in Old Bridge Looking at a Transformation,” the new, more streamlined “Next Gen” restaurant model that was announced last May for 100 locations may be coming to New Jersey.

As excerpted from the report: Outback Steakhouse wants to downsize. Tampa-based New Private Restaurant Properties LLC has applied to the Planning Board for approval to demolish the existing Outback Steakhouse on Route 9, Route 34 and Perrine Road and build a new restaurant. The current restaurant is 9,000 square feet with about 280 seats. The new plans call for a 5,034-square-foot Outback with 116 dining seats and 71 bar seats… New Outback Steakhouses will be smaller, have new technology and a revamped interior design.

Approvals for the New Jersey entity are pending and reportedly expected by all parties to be granted.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of progress and official announcements of milestone dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

