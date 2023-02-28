Bojangles Restaurant Replacing Ruby Tuesday

The chicken and biscuits casual dining entity is in the midst of an expansion.

Bojangles Photo by Bojangles.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and WMAR2News.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Bojangles chicken and biscuit restaurant chain: Bojangles OpCo, LLC., doing business as Bojangles (known as Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits until 2020), is an American regional chain of fast food restaurants that specializes in cajun-seasoned fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits that primarily serves the Southeastern United States. The company was founded in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977 by Jack Fulk and Richard Thomas.

Per ScrapeHero.com: There are 795 Bojangles stores in the United States as of February 09, 2023. The state with the most number of Bojangles locations in the U.S. is North Carolina, with 341 stores, which is about 43% of all Bojangles stores in the U.S.

Now comes word that a new Maryland-based Bojangles location will be taking the place of a shuttered Ruby Tuesday.

Let us explore further.

Bojangles, 2023

According to a report from WMAR2News.com, entitled “Bojangles to Replace Old Ruby Tuesday Site Along Frederick's Golden Mile,” the new entity will be built from the ground up.

As excerpted from the report: Earlier this month we told you that legendary North Carolina based fast food chain Bojangles was expanding in Maryland. We now know where the newest location will be. The old Ruby Tuesday Site along Frederick's Golden Mile on W. Patrick Street. Plans are for the old building to be torn down with a new 3,100 square foot space replacing it. Once construction is completed the new restaurant will offer 44 seats for inside dining, and another 28 for outdoor seating.

Per the report, no opening date has yet been released.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of progress and official announcements of milestone dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.