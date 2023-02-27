List of Over 800 Retail Chain Stores Scheduled to Close in 2023

The collective closure announcements are being made at a hastened pace as compared to prior years.

Walmart Photo by iStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com, NewsBreak.com, and BusinessInsider.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about retail chains for NewsBreak, and 2023 is already proving to be a volatile period for some of our nation’s most longstanding and perennially popular entities.

Now comes word that well over 800 stalwart U.S. chain stores have been announced as closing this year, each one underscored by the umbrella term “Retail Apocalypse.”

Let us explore further.

Retail Stores, 2023

According to a recent report from BusinessInsider.com, entitled “More Than 800 Stores Are Closing Across the US in 2023. Here's the Full List,” though the list is not yet as extensive as last year’s it is considered unusually high this early in a given year’s first quarter.

As excerpted from the report: An Insider tally of announcements by major retailers in 2023 finds at least 855 stores set to close during the year across the US. The rationales are varied: some companies are navigating bankruptcy proceedings, while others say they are aiming to cut costs. Leading the list is housewares giant Bed Bath & Beyond, which once owned more than 1,500 stores across three brands, but is now aiming to end the year with just 480 locations across two brands.

In terms of specifics, per the BusinessInsider.com report, the following represents the top percentage of chain store U.S. closures unless otherwise noted:

Bed Bath & Beyond: 416 stores in the U.S. and its remaining 65 Canadian Locations

Tuesday Morning: 265 stores

Gap and Banana Republic: Up to 74 stores

Bath & Body Works: 50 stores

Party City: 22 stores

Walmart: 9 stores

Big Lots: 7 stores

The RealReal: 6 stores

Macy’s: 4 stores

JCPenney: 2 stores

Amazon: Unspecified number of stores

Regarding the latter entry, the BusinessInsider.com report goes on to state: Amazon said earlier this month that it is closing several Fresh grocery and Go convenience stores, and will pause its planned expansion while the company reevaluates its physical store strategy.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter of collective U.S. chain store closures, inclusive of progress and official announcements of milestone dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

