Update: Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Indefinitely Closed For Unpaid Utility Bills Faces Exodus of Tenant Businesses

Some tenants are planning to relocate to continue operations.

Aroostook Centre Mall Photo by Adobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org and B985.FM.

Introduction

I write extensively about U.S. shopping malls for NewsBreak. My February 26th article, “Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Closes Indefinitely” is particularly relevant to this present piece due to focusing on the entity we will discuss herein, Maine’s Aroostook Centre Mall.

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the entity: Aroostook Centre Mall is a shopping mall in Presque Isle, Maine, USA. It opened on November 1, 1993. Shortly after its opening, the U.S. government announced the closing of nearby Loring Air Force Base, the region's largest employer. The mall contains a J. C. Penney, the only remaining anchor store... The 525,000-square-foot building is the third largest enclosed shopping mall in Maine.

The Aroostook Centre Mall reportedly closed yesterday due to unpaid utility bills, and now comes word that some tenants are planning to relocate to continue business.

Let us explore further.

Shopping Malls, 2023

According to a February 27th report from B985.FM, entitled “Maine Shopping Mall Announces Its Closing Till Further Notice,” some tenants are relocating while others who do not pay their own utilities are remaining indefinitely closed.

As excerpted from the report: WAGM is reporting they have spoken with the representatives from several of the mall tenants. Several of the businesses are planning to relocate to other spaces. Others, like the Ruby Tuesday restaurant, say they will be closed due to a lack of utilities, but that they hope the issues will be worked out soon so they can re-open. A representative for Harbor Freight says they pay their own utilities, so they anticipate staying open.

No mall reopen date has yet been announced by the owners.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of official announcements of milestone dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.