Presque Isle, ME

Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Closes Indefinitely

Joel Eisenberg

Unpaid utility bills are reportedly the cause.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8qED_0l0ulaVu00
Aroostook Centre MallPhoto byAdobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org and WAGMTV.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the state of U.S. shopping malls for NewsBreak. Of late, most of my articles have detailed recent mall closures, and this piece is no different.

Firstly, however, a few facts are in order.

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Aroostook Centre Mall: Aroostook Centre Mall is a shopping mall in Presque Isle, Maine, USA. It opened on November 1, 1993. Shortly after its opening, the U.S. government announced the closing of nearby Loring Air Force Base, the region's largest employer. The mall contains a J. C. Penney, the only remaining anchor store... The 525,000-square-foot building is the third largest enclosed shopping mall in Maine.

Now comes word that Aroostook Centre Mall is closing indefinitely.

Let us explore further.

Shopping Malls, 2023

According to a February 26th report from WAGMTV.com, entitled “Aroostook Centre Mall Closing Until Further Notice,” the entity has been shuttered indefinitely due to unpaid electric and water bills.

As excerpted from the report: The Aroostook Centre Mall will be closed until further notice. According to a letter obtained by WAGM, The General Manager of the Aroostook Centre Mall, Bruce Brigman says Kohan Retail Investment Group (KRIG) has not paid the Electric and Water Utilities and as a result both services are being turned off. Brigman adds he has attempted to contact KRIG multiple times but has been unsuccessful. Brigman ends his letter by saying “I’m embarrassed that I work for a company that would do this to their Tenants, Customers, Employees, and Community that they are supposed to serve.”

Reportedly, WAGM attempted to reach KRIG for comment but had not received a response as of press time.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of an official announcement of the mall’s reopening date, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

