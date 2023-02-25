Iconic 23-Year-Old Shopping Mall, Anchored by Dillard’s, is For Sale; Several Tenant Businesses Already Leaving

The sale of the stalwart location is being promoted, in part, as a major center for potential redevelopment.

MacArthur Center; Norfolk, Virginia Photo by Adobe Stock

Introduction

I write extensively about the current state of U.S. shopping malls on NewsBreak. One such mall, in recent years known as a destination location, is presently for sale due to the former owner’s default on a loan and subsequent bank ownership.

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the entity in question, Norfolk, Virginia’s MacArthur Center: The mall currently features a large Dillard's which is also a regional flagship. The 140-store mall opened on March 12, 1999, with the region's first Nordstrom department store as well as a Dillard’s and over 70 new-to-market stores. The mall was notable for having stores that could not be found across the rest of the Hampton Roads Region.

U.S. Shopping Malls, 2023

According to a listing from JLL.com — JLL Commercial Real Estate being the exclusive advisor for the property’s sale – Norfolk, Virginia’s 23-year-old destination mall is presently on the market and substantial redevelopment of the expansive property is but one future possibility.

As excerpted from the listing: MacArthur Center offers prospective purchasers the potential to reimagine a major asset in the Norfolk CBD into a premier mixed-use development to include hotel, residential, restaurant and entertainment uses. The entire site comprises approximately 23 acres in the heart of downtown Norfolk and could potentially support 200,000 SF of ground floor space and over 800,000 SF of mixed-use space, including residential uses.

It should be noted the mall may well remain mostly as is, based on the decision of the buyer.

Last month, a report from WTKR.com, entitled “Tenants Planning to Close-Up Shop Before MacArthur Center is Sold,” discussed several tenant businesses had elected to leave prior to the sale.

From the report: Some tenants inside MacArthur Center, the three-floor shopping mall located in downtown Norfolk, are planning to close up shop… Wells Fargo currently owns the mall. It took over after the previous owner, Starwood Property Trust, defaulted on a loan in 2019. Since then, Wells Fargo has hired JLL Commercial Real Estate, a commercial real estate broker, to list the property.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of progress and official announcement of sale date, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

