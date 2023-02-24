Gadsden, AL

New Olive Garden Location Coming in Spring

Joel Eisenberg

As many chain restaurants of its size have been closing locations at a rapid pace, Olive Garden continues to add the occasional new site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AERmp_0kz2Ribi00
Olive GardenPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com and AL.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Olive Garden restaurant chain: Olive Garden is an American casual dining restaurant chain specializing in Italian-American cusine. It is a subsidiary of Darden Restaurants, Inc., which is headquartered in Orange County, Florida... Olive Garden started as a unit of General Mills. The first Olive Garden was opened on December 13, 1982, in Orlando.

I have written extensively about the Olive Garden restaurant chain for NewsBreak. Of late, most of those articles have detailed recent restaurant closures. This article, however, differs from the majority as it will detail a new location opening for the entity.

Per ScrapeHero.com: There are 897 Olive Garden stores in the United States as of February 06, 2023. The state with the most number of Olive Garden locations in the U.S. is Texas, with 104 stores, which is about 12% of all Olive Garden stores in the U.S.

Now comes word that a new location is opening, this one in the state of Alabama.

Let us explore further.

Olive Garden, 2023

According to a recent report from AL.com, entitled “Gadsden Olive Garden Looking at Mid-May Opening,” the long-awaited new location now has a target date.

As excerpted from the report: Olive Garden’s newest location in Alabama is looking to open later this spring. The Gadsden Commercial Development Authority announced Tuesday on its Facebook page that, according to Olive Garden’s corporate offices, the restaurant is aiming for an opening in mid-May. The restaurant is located at 835 Rainbow Dr., on the site formerly occupied by Logan’s Roadhouse.

The report goes on to state: There are eight locations in Alabama, in Alabaster, Prattville, Oxford, Opelika, Hoover, Montgomery, Tuscaloosa and Trussville.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

