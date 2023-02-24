Corner Bakery Cafe Declares Bankruptcy; Locations Expected to Close

The entity has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NRN.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Corner Bakery Cafe chain: Corner Bakery Cafe (CBC Restaurant Corporation) is an American chain of cafes that specialize in pastries, breads, breakfast dishes, gourmet sandwiches, homemade soups, salads, and pasta. Corner Bakery Cafe is considered to be a part of the fast casual market segment of the food service industry, offering a somewhat higher quality of food and atmosphere than a typical fast food restaurant, and offering limited table service.

Per ScrapeHero.com: There are 140 Corner Bakery Cafe locations in the United States as of February 16, 2023. The state with the most number of Corner Bakery Cafe locations in the U.S. is California, with 44 locations, which is about 31% of all Corner Bakery Cafe locations in the U.S.

It should be noted the entity closed 2021 with 172 locations. Now comes word that the financially beleaguered entity is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and other locations may permanently shutter as a result.

Corner Bakery Cafe, 2023

According to a February 24th report from restaurant trade site NRN.com, entitled “Corner Bakery Cafe Declares Chapter 11 Bankruptcy,” the entity has been long challenged by financial hardship.

As excerpted from the report: The Dallas-based fast-casual bakery-café chain, Corner Bakery Café, has declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy with estimated assets and liabilities both between $10 million and $50 million, according to documents filed in the Delaware Bankruptcy Court on Feb. 22.

Analysts have shared online a widespread belief, prior to today’s filing, of potential location closures due to underperformance, though no formal word has yet been announced by the company.

The report went on to state: Corner Bakery Café ranked 118th in sales in 2021, according to the top 500 restaurants data from Datassential, down eight spots from 2020.

2022 year-end statistics were not published in the NRN.com report.

Conclusion

