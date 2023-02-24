Queens, NY

New Burlington Location Coming Soon; Community Reaction is Mixed

Joel Eisenberg

Area residents have expressed concern about the upcoming location’s economic impact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ft6Sm_0kxsUDbN00
BurlingtonPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and QNS.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive overview of the Burlington department store chain: Burlington, formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, is an American national off-price department store retailer, and a division of Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation… Burlington is the third largest off-price retailer after TJX Companies and Ross Stores.

The chain was founded in 1972.

Currently, according to ScrapeHero.com: There are 927 Burlington locations in the United States as of February 09, 2023. The state with the most number of Burlington locations in the U.S. is California, with 101 locations, which is about 11% of all Burlington locations in the U.S.

Now comes word that a new Burlington location is forthcoming, this one in Queens, New York. However, this location is not being widely well-received by local residents.

Let us explore further.

Burlington, 2023

According to a report from QNS.com, entitled “Burlington Coat Factory to Open in Ridgewood This Fall,” the upcoming entity is receiving mixed reviews from area residents due to economic concerns.

As excerpted from the article: Ridgewood residents will soon have more options for their shopping needs when a new Burlington Coat Factory opens its doors on St. Nicholas Avenue later this fall. The popular clothing store will occupy one of the retail spaces at Myrtle Point Tower, located at 3-50 St. Nicholas Ave.; this will be its sixth location in the borough of Queens. Charise Lewis, an account coordinator for Burlington Coat Factory, told QNS the company is excited to bring a new store to the Ridgewood community this fall.

Lewis elaborates, underscoring the new jobs that will soon be available within the local community. Further, the new entity is reportedly opening this fall, though a specific date has yet to be announced.

The article goes on to state: There has been mixed reactions from locals regarding Burlington’s new store. Some residents said they were excited about the new store, while others expressed concerned about the economic impact the store could have on the neighborhood.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of progress and announcements of milestone dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Burlington# Burlington Coat Factory# Stores# Money# Business

Comments / 0

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
161K followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Washington, DC

Iconic Walmart is Permanently Closing This Month, Marking One Dozen Closings in Recent Weeks

The entity will be shuttered by March 31st following severe operational issues. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:OregonLive.com andWJLA.com.

Read full story
1 comments
San Antonio, TX

40-Year-Old U.S. Hospital Closing Due to Financial Issues, Reportedly Angering and Panicking City Residents

Officials have expressed the loss of critical medical services will have a domino effect in the community. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TexasVistaMedicalCenter.org and KSAT.com.

Read full story
6 comments
West Nyack, NY

Two Major U.S. Shopping Malls Face Foreclosure

Both entities have been in the midst of severe financial challenges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com and RCBizJournal.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Reno, NV

Long-Awaited New Cracker Barrel Opening to be Delayed “A Few Months” Due to Weather

The delayed entity will represent the region’s first, once opened. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and RGJ.com.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Chick-fil-A Location Bans Minors Under 16 From Eating in Restaurant Unless Dining With Parents

The policy shift is not company-wide. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, WSBTV.com, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
5 comments
Gaithersburg, MD

45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Losing Macy’s Anchor; Mall is Permanently Closing as Owners Plan Housing, Office Space

Major redevelopment is coming soon. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BethesdaMagazine.com and BizJournals.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Longstanding Outback Steakhouse Restaurant Pending Demolition in Favor of Smaller, More Streamlined Operation

Approvals are expected in short order. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNN.com and MyCentralJersey.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Frederick, MD

Bojangles Restaurant Replacing Ruby Tuesday

The chicken and biscuits casual dining entity is in the midst of an expansion. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and WMAR2News.com.

Read full story
32 comments

List of Over 800 Retail Chain Stores Scheduled to Close in 2023

The collective closure announcements are being made at a hastened pace as compared to prior years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com, NewsBreak.com, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Update: Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Indefinitely Closed For Unpaid Utility Bills Faces Exodus of Tenant Businesses

Some tenants are planning to relocate to continue operations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and B985.FM.

Read full story
Presque Isle, ME

Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Closes Indefinitely

Unpaid utility bills are reportedly the cause. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and WAGMTV.com.

Read full story
29 comments
Williamsport, PA

45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closed This Week Planned For Residential and Commercial Redevelopment

The entity shuttered on February 24. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and NorthCentralPA.com.

Read full story
16 comments

Bath & Body Works Stores Exiting U.S. Shopping Malls

The company’s CEO has stated the cuts and other measures will save the chain $200 million yearly. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and RetailDive.com.

Read full story
12 comments

Substantial Changes Coming to Target Stores

The changes are planned to imminently take effect. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.com and The-Sun.com.

Read full story
59 comments

Sweeping Changes Coming to BJ’s Restaurant as 10% of Menu is Being Discontinued

The company is streamlining its offerings beginning this summer. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and FSRMagazine.com.

Read full story

Multiple New LongHorn Steakhouse Locations Opening Beginning February 28

The popular steakhouse chain is in the midst of an expansion. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WBOY.com, and CharlotteObserver.com.

Read full story

T.J. Maxx and Marshalls Targeting 150 New U.S. Locations in 2023

Parent TJX Companies has announced an ambitious national expansion. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, BisNow.com, and CoStar.com.

Read full story
Norfolk, VA

Iconic 23-Year-Old Shopping Mall, Anchored by Dillard’s, is For Sale; Several Tenant Businesses Already Leaving

The sale of the stalwart location is being promoted, in part, as a major center for potential redevelopment. MacArthur Center; Norfolk, VirginiaPhoto byAdobe Stock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, JLL.com, and WTKR.com.

Read full story
21 comments
Detroit, MI

10 New Little Caesars Pizza Shops Opening

The expansion will reportedly continue beyond the newly-announced locations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, LittleCaesars.com, PRNewswire.com, and RestaurantDive.com.

Read full story
9 comments
Richardson, TX

New Popeyes Opening Announced

The popular entity continues its national expansion. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and CommunityImpact.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy