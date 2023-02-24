New Burlington Location Coming Soon; Community Reaction is Mixed

Area residents have expressed concern about the upcoming location’s economic impact.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive overview of the Burlington department store chain: Burlington, formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, is an American national off-price department store retailer, and a division of Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation… Burlington is the third largest off-price retailer after TJX Companies and Ross Stores.

The chain was founded in 1972.

Currently, according to ScrapeHero.com: There are 927 Burlington locations in the United States as of February 09, 2023. The state with the most number of Burlington locations in the U.S. is California, with 101 locations, which is about 11% of all Burlington locations in the U.S.

Now comes word that a new Burlington location is forthcoming, this one in Queens, New York. However, this location is not being widely well-received by local residents.

Let us explore further.

Burlington, 2023

According to a report from QNS.com, entitled “Burlington Coat Factory to Open in Ridgewood This Fall,” the upcoming entity is receiving mixed reviews from area residents due to economic concerns.

As excerpted from the article: Ridgewood residents will soon have more options for their shopping needs when a new Burlington Coat Factory opens its doors on St. Nicholas Avenue later this fall. The popular clothing store will occupy one of the retail spaces at Myrtle Point Tower, located at 3-50 St. Nicholas Ave.; this will be its sixth location in the borough of Queens. Charise Lewis, an account coordinator for Burlington Coat Factory, told QNS the company is excited to bring a new store to the Ridgewood community this fall.

Lewis elaborates, underscoring the new jobs that will soon be available within the local community. Further, the new entity is reportedly opening this fall, though a specific date has yet to be announced.

The article goes on to state: There has been mixed reactions from locals regarding Burlington’s new store. Some residents said they were excited about the new store, while others expressed concerned about the economic impact the store could have on the neighborhood.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of progress and announcements of milestone dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

