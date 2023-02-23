Two More Walmart Stores, Including Their Pharmacies, Announced as Permanently Closing; 580 Employees Losing Their Jobs

The entities are reportedly shuttering, as with the other recent closures, due to performance-related issues.

Prior to today, 2023 has seen announcements of six brick and mortar Walmart store closures plus two pickup and delivery-only entities.

As excerpted from my February 11th NewsBreak article, “Walmart Unexpectedly Announces the Permanent Closing of a Sixth Location, Following Five Closures Announced This Week,” the titular news of what was then the latest closing surprised customers and employees alike.

As excerpted from the article: This week, Walmart reportedly stunned a substantial degree of the news-consuming public with word of five permanent Walmart closures: Three in Illinois, one in Wisconsin, and one in New Mexico... Regardless, the company maintains its upcoming spate of store closures is solely based on matters related to performance. Now comes word that a sixth location, this one in the Tampa, Florida area, is also scheduled to permanently close. As with the others, local customers are expressing their anger on social media.

Now comes word that two more Walmart stores will be soon closing, both in the state of Oregon.

According to a February 22nd report from OregonLive.com, entitled “Walmart to Close Portland Stores at Delta Park, Eastport Plaza,” performance-related issues are — once again — the reason for these latest closings.

As excerpted from the report: Walmart is closing its stores in North and Southeast Portland, saying the two locations have not met financial expectations. The retail giant said it plans to shutter the stores at the Delta Park and Eastport Plaza shopping centers, including their pharmacies, on March 24. The company said it would work with its staff to instruct customers on how to transfer prescriptions to pharmacies of their choice.

45 Walmart locations are presently in the state of Oregon.

The report goes on to state: “There is no single cause for why a store closes – we do a thorough review of how a store performs and weigh many factors before making the difficult decision to close a facility,” Lauren Willis, spokesperson for Walmart, told The Oregonian/OregonLive. The closures means that a total of 580 employees will lose their jobs, according to a notice sent to state and local officials.

It should be noted said employees reportedly do not belong to a union, and opportunities to remain with the company in another location or capacity may be limited, though they are encouraged to apply.

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.