Red Lobster Launches Frozen Food Line

Joel Eisenberg

Despite permanently closing nearly a dozen locations in recent months, the stalwart restaurant chain is expanding its branded interests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fx5nW_0kwVGx8100
Red Lobster Frozen Foods LinePhoto byRedLobster.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: RedLobster.com and Foodsided.com.

Introduction

I write regularly about the Red Lobster restaurant chain for NewsBreak. In recent months, most of my articles have detailed individual location closures. The entity has certainly been challenged financially of late, and though nearly one dozen restaurants have permanently shuttered since last year it is far from down and out.

Now comes word that despite that spate of recent Red Lobster restaurant closures, the company is further expanding its branded interests into the realm of frozen foods. Reportedly, patrons of the chain are enthusiastic about the new availabilities.

Let us explore.

Red Lobster, 2023

According to a February 22nd report from Foodsided.com, entitled “Red Lobster Launches a Line of Frozen Seafood Products and Fans Cheer,” the Linton season appears to have been a strategic choice for the entity’s new frozen food rollout.

As excerpted from the report: Although the Red Lobster restaurant experience will never be replaced, the iconic food brand has expanded beyond the table and to-go order... The newest frozen seafood products feature several familiar flavors but are presented in a slightly different way. The four retail offerings are Cheddar Bay Biscuit Shrimp, Cheddar Bay Biscuit Cod, Coconut Shrimp Bites, and Parmesan Crusted Garlic & Herb Stuffed Shrimp. Launching these products going into the Lenten season is a smart choice for the brand. As more people enjoy Fish Friday it gives them more easy, at-home options.

Though several varieties of Red Lobster frozen biscuits have been available for some time, to reiterate the above items are new additions. As of press time, there has been no word regarding still further forthcoming frozen items.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

