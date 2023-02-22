Charlotte, NC

Two Iconic U.S. Shopping Malls Continue to Expand With High-Profile New Businesses, Defying Trend of National Closures

Joel Eisenberg

The malls are owned by the same entity, and both are reportedly financially thriving.

Concord Mills MallPhoto bySimon.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Simon.com, BusinessInsider.com, and CharlotteObserver.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the modern-day state of U.S. shopping malls for NewsBreak. Once points of destination for individuals of all ages, many malls in recent years have permanently shuttered, been sold, or are being redeveloped into new entities that include housing.

According to an archived October 12th, 2022 article from BusinessInsider.com, entitled “The Decline of the American Mall Has Left Just 700 Still Standing. Soon There May be Just 150 Left,” the year-to-year percentage decease in U.S. shopping malls is likely headed to a gradual industry-wide extinction, say said analysts.

As excerpted from the article: Once-bustling American malls are going bust as shoppers flock to online retailers instead of sprawling, brick-and-mortar locations. Ten years from now, there will be approximately 150 malls left in the US, Nick Egelanian, president of retail consulting firm SiteWorks, told The Wall Street Journal. That's down from around 2,500 locations in the 1980s and 700 today, Egelanian said. 

Now comes word, however, that two major U.S. malls, both owned by the same entity and located in North Carolina, are rapidly incorporating new tenant businesses and subsequently representing the antithesis of the national trend.

Let us explore further.

Shopping Malls, 2023

According to a report from CharlotteObserver.com, entitled “New Entertainment Venue Joins List of Store Openings at Concord Mills Mall,” the incorporation of new businesses in the Simon-owned locations are ongoing.

As excerpted from the report: Concord Mills has several new store openings and more are planned, including entertainment venues. Among the additions at one of North Carolina’s largest shopping centers is an escape room opening this spring, mall owner Simon said Wednesday. The Escape Game, at entrance 1, will feature five themed rooms: Prison Break, The Depths, Playground, Special Ops: Mysterious Market and Gold Rush. Each story-driven mission is 60-minutes long, and players get clues to uncover and puzzles to solve.

Other recent mall additions, per the report, include Doodle Reef — Sea Life’s newest attraction — Alex Baby & Toy, and Splash, which sells plant-based, homemade cosmetics.

Simon, the owner of Concord Mills, also owns two other local shopping centers — SouthPark Mall and Charlotte Premium Outlets.

The former is also undergoing a multimillion-dollar plaza project. The report goes on to state: Charlotte brewer Suffolk Punch Brewing is expected to open its second location at the mall this spring. Alexander McQueen opened its first North Carolina store last year in a 3,000-square-foot space near Neiman Marcus on the second level... Rowan, an ear-piercing studio performed by licensed nurses, opened in December in center court near Warby Parker.

How these malls continue to financially thrive and incorprate new stores while so many other have recently gone out of business is a matter of conjecture.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
161K followers

