New Texas Roadhouse Location Coming This Fall

The upcoming entity is scheduled to open in October.

Texas Roadhouse Photo by Texas Roadhouse Facebook page

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and WDBJ7.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant chain: Texas Roadhouse is an American steakhouse chain that specializes in steaks in a Texan and Southwestern cuisine style. It is a subsidiary of Texas Roadhouse Inc, which has two other concepts (Bubba's 33 and Jaggers) and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky... Texas Roadhouse was founded on February 17, 1993, at the Green Tree Mall in Clarksville, Indiana, across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 619 Texas Roadhouse locations in the United States as of February 02, 2023. The state with the most number of Texas Roadhouse locations in the U.S. is Texas, with 70 locations, which is about 11% of all Texas Roadhouse locations in the U.S.

Texas Roadhouse has been in expansion mode of late and now comes word that yet another new location is scheduled to soon open, this one in the state of Virginia.

Let us explore further.

Retail, 2023

According to WDBJ7.com, in its report titled “Texas Roadhouse Headed to Danville, Bringing Around 200 Jobs,” the new entity is not only eagerly awaited but also part of a larger regional redevelopment..

As excerpted from the report: Texas Roadhouse will be opening at the Danville Mall next to the Starbucks and Aspen Dental. They plan to bring around 200 new jobs to the area and will begin hiring employees in September. The restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the week and from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the weekends.

The report goes on to quote a company representative: “Danville is a really fast growing area,” said Travis Doster, Vice President of Communications for Texas Roadhouse. “It not only draws regionally, but I understand there’s a casino coming down at some point. So, we feel like it’s a growing area and that we can fill a need there.”

The new location reportedly plans to open October 9th, with construction to begin in May.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.