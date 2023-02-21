Major 56-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Sets For Large-Scale Redevelopment as Businesses Plan to Exit

The mall has long been considered a state stalwart.

Eastfield Mall Fountain; Springfield, Massachusetts Photo by MountainDevelopment.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, MassLive.com, WWLP.com, and EastfieldMall.com.

Introduction

This current piece follows trends as it will detail the transition of yet another longstanding location.

Tenant businesses are exiting this particular major U.S. shopping mall as plans are reportedly imminent for a large-scale redevelopment.

Shopping Malls, 2023

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the entity in question, Massachusetts’ Eastfield Mall: The Eastfield Mall is a shopping mall in Springfield, Massachusetts, which is owned by Mountain Development Corporation, and was built in late 1967 by the Rouse Company. The three anchors, JCPenney, Macy's, and Sears closed in 2011, 2016, and 2018, respectively. The movie theater, Cinemark closed in 2020. The mall is managed by Mountain Development. Eastfield Mall opened in 1967 with three anchors, two of which were local department stores: Forbes & Wallace and Steiger's. The third anchor store, Sears, also opened with the mall.

According to a recent report from MassLive.com, entitled “Eastfield Mall Owners Say New Redevelopment Plan Imminent as Businesses Make Plans, Move,” the titular redevelopment plan of the once-venerable location has been long-awaited.

As excerpted from the article: The owners of Eastfield Mall have a development partner on board and say the long-planned reuse of the 46-acre site on busy Boston Road is imminent. “We have been trying to do this for the past two or three years,” said Chuck Briedenbach, managing director of the retail properties group at Mountain Development Corp. “I have a higher level of confidence with this group than I have in the past.”

For a complete mall directory, see the company’s webpage here.

Per WWLP.com’s “Eastfield Mall Changes Push Forward as Talks Continue”: The owners of the Eastfield Mall sold about 16 acres of undeveloped property at the intersection of Kent and Fernbank roads to a Wilbraham developer for $1 million last year. Housing is expected in that area.

New retail outlets are also expected in the vicinity.

As of press time, we are awaiting word as to specific milestone dates, and further word regarding specific closures.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of redevelopment progress and milestone dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.