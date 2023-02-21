Springfield, MA

Major 56-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Sets For Large-Scale Redevelopment as Businesses Plan to Exit

Joel Eisenberg

The mall has long been considered a state stalwart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Ut9a_0kurmxld00
Eastfield Mall Fountain; Springfield, MassachusettsPhoto byMountainDevelopment.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, MassLive.com, WWLP.com, and EastfieldMall.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the modern-day state of U.S. shopping malls for NewsBreak, and this current piece follows trends as it will detail the transition of yet another longstanding location.

Tenant businesses are exiting this particular major U.S. shopping mall as plans are reportedly imminent for a large-scale redevelopment.

Let us explore further.

Shopping Malls, 2023

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the entity in question, Massachusetts’ Eastfield Mall: The Eastfield Mall is a shopping mall in Springfield, Massachusetts, which is owned by Mountain Development Corporation, and was built in late 1967 by the Rouse Company. The three anchors, JCPenney, Macy's, and Sears closed in 2011, 2016, and 2018, respectively. The movie theater, Cinemark closed in 2020. The mall is managed by Mountain Development. Eastfield Mall opened in 1967 with three anchors, two of which were local department stores: Forbes & Wallace and Steiger's. The third anchor store, Sears, also opened with the mall.

According to a recent report from MassLive.com, entitled “Eastfield Mall Owners Say New Redevelopment Plan Imminent as Businesses Make Plans, Move,” the titular redevelopment plan of the once-venerable location has been long-awaited.

As excerpted from the article: The owners of Eastfield Mall have a development partner on board and say the long-planned reuse of the 46-acre site on busy Boston Road is imminent. “We have been trying to do this for the past two or three years,” said Chuck Briedenbach, managing director of the retail properties group at Mountain Development Corp. “I have a higher level of confidence with this group than I have in the past.”

For a complete mall directory, see the company’s webpage here.

Per WWLP.com’s “Eastfield Mall Changes Push Forward as Talks Continue”: The owners of the Eastfield Mall sold about 16 acres of undeveloped property at the intersection of Kent and Fernbank roads to a Wilbraham developer for $1 million last year. Housing is expected in that area.

New retail outlets are also expected in the vicinity.

As of press time, we are awaiting word as to specific milestone dates, and further word regarding specific closures.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of redevelopment progress and milestone dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Shopping Malls# Stores# Restaurants# Money# Business

Comments / 3

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
161K followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Gaithersburg, MD

45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Losing Macy’s Anchor; Mall is Permanently Closing as Owners Plan Housing, Office Space

Major redevelopment is coming soon. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BethesdaMagazine.com and BizJournals.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Longstanding Outback Steakhouse Restaurant Pending Demolition in Favor of Smaller, More Streamlined Operation

Approvals are expected in short order. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNN.com and MyCentralJersey.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Frederick, MD

Bojangles Restaurant Replacing Ruby Tuesday

The chicken and biscuits casual dining entity is in the midst of an expansion. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and WMAR2News.com.

Read full story
18 comments

List of Over 800 Retail Chain Stores Scheduled to Close in 2023

The collective closure announcements are being made at a hastened pace as compared to prior years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com, NewsBreak.com, and BusinessInsider.com.

Read full story

Update: Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Indefinitely Closed For Unpaid Utility Bills Faces Exodus of Tenant Businesses

Some tenants are planning to relocate to continue operations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and B985.FM.

Read full story
Presque Isle, ME

Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Closes Indefinitely

Unpaid utility bills are reportedly the cause. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and WAGMTV.com.

Read full story
21 comments
Williamsport, PA

45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closed This Week Planned For Residential and Commercial Redevelopment

The entity shuttered on February 24. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and NorthCentralPA.com.

Read full story
15 comments

Bath & Body Works Stores Exiting U.S. Shopping Malls

The company’s CEO has stated the cuts and other measures will save the chain $200 million yearly. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and RetailDive.com.

Read full story
12 comments

Substantial Changes Coming to Target Stores

The changes are planned to imminently take effect. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.com and The-Sun.com.

Read full story
51 comments

Sweeping Changes Coming to BJ’s Restaurant as 10% of Menu is Being Discontinued

The company is streamlining its offerings beginning this summer. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and FSRMagazine.com.

Read full story

Multiple New LongHorn Steakhouse Locations Opening Beginning February 28

The popular steakhouse chain is in the midst of an expansion. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WBOY.com, and CharlotteObserver.com.

Read full story

T.J. Maxx and Marshalls Targeting 150 New U.S. Locations in 2023

Parent TJX Companies has announced an ambitious national expansion. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, BisNow.com, and CoStar.com.

Read full story
Norfolk, VA

Iconic 23-Year-Old Shopping Mall, Anchored by Dillard’s, is For Sale; Several Tenant Businesses Already Leaving

The sale of the stalwart location is being promoted, in part, as a major center for potential redevelopment. MacArthur Center; Norfolk, VirginiaPhoto byAdobe Stock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, JLL.com, and WTKR.com.

Read full story
21 comments
Detroit, MI

10 New Little Caesars Pizza Shops Opening

The expansion will reportedly continue beyond the newly-announced locations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, LittleCaesars.com, PRNewswire.com, and RestaurantDive.com.

Read full story
9 comments
Richardson, TX

New Popeyes Opening Announced

The popular entity continues its national expansion. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and CommunityImpact.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Multiple Habit Burger Locations Opening; One is Replacing Popeyes

The popular casual dining restaurant is expanding. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and CharlotteObserver.com.

Read full story
33 comments
Gadsden, AL

New Olive Garden Location Coming in Spring

As many chain restaurants of its size have been closing locations at a rapid pace, Olive Garden continues to add the occasional new site. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com and AL.com.

Read full story
72 comments

Corner Bakery Cafe Declares Bankruptcy; Locations Expected to Close

The entity has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NRN.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Gaithersburg, MD

45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing at the End of March is Already Nearly Empty

Some believe the entity may close sooner than scheduled. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BethesdaMagazine.com, Patch.com, and WashingtonPost.com.

Read full story
39 comments

Dillard’s Permanently Closing Three Stores by March 31

Despite year-to-year financial gains, the entity is strategically shuttering three locations in 2023’s first quarter. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NWAOnline.com.

Read full story
45 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy