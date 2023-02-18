Golden Corral Adding Steakhouses and Fast-Food Locations Beginning in March

Joel Eisenberg

Changes are afoot in celebration of the entity’s 50th year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mbQw4_0kr0hV9j00
Golden CorralPhoto byGoldenCorral.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: RestaurantBusinessOnline.com and BizJournals.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the Golden Corral restaurant chain for NewsBreak. Last year, most of those articles detailed then–recent strategic location closures, due in large part to an array of entity-wide financial challenges.

Now comes word, however, that a company expansion of sorts is forthcoming as the entity marks its 50th year in business.

Let us explore further.

Golden Corral, 2023

According to a February 15th report from RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, entitled “With 2 New Concepts Coming, 50-Year-Old Golden Corral Refuses to Act Its Age,” the entity’s golden anniversary is bringing with it some substantial additions.

As excerpted from the report: The buffet operation is commemorating its golden anniversary with initiatives aimed at keeping it around for the next 50 years. That includes the launch of fast-casual and steakhouse concepts.

The news was initially announced six months ago. Per an August 3, 2022 report from BizJournals.com, entitled “Golden Corral Branches Out With New Steakhouse, Fast-Casual Concepts,” word of the upcoming changes was released with substantial fanfare.

From this report: After the Covid–19 pandemic highlighted the risk of having all of the company’s eggs in one basket, a Raleigh-based buffet chain is expanding its brand to include two new concepts. Golden Corral is adding a fast-casual restaurant and a full-service steakhouse to its arsenal. The new additions are aimed at diversifying the company’s offerings, CEO Lance Trenary said. “Covid did expose the soft underbelly of Golden Corral, that we’re kind of a one trick pony with buffets,“ Trenary said.

As of today, six months later, the first of several new locations is set to be imminently effectuated.

The article further states: The company has now fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels, surpassing its comparable restaurant sale numbers from 2019. The fast-casual concepts will be a smaller footprint than the chain’s typical 10,000-plus-square-foot buffet locations. The spaces will measure around 3000 square feet with counter service and a drive-thru window… The first new location is scheduled to open in early 2023.

Whether the entirety of menu offerings available in these new locations will also be a part of the company’s existing major restaurants remains to be seen.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Golden Corral# Restaurants# Food# Money# Business

Comments / 3

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
160K followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Gadsden, AL

New Olive Garden Location Coming in Spring

As many chain restaurants of its size have been closing locations at a rapid pace, Olive Garden continues to add the occasional new site. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com and AL.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Corner Bakery Cafe Declares Bankruptcy; Locations Expected to Close

The entity has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NRN.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Gaithersburg, MD

45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing at the End of March is Already Nearly Empty

Some believe the entity may close sooner than scheduled. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BethesdaMagazine.com, Patch.com, and WashingtonPost.com.

Read full story
9 comments

Dillard’s Permanently Closing Three Stores by March 31

Despite year-to-year financial gains, the entity is strategically shuttering three locations in 2023’s first quarter. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NWAOnline.com.

Read full story
10 comments

Wingstop Adding Multiple U.S. Locations

The first of the new locations opens in the east coast on February 28th. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and WFMZ.com.

Read full story
Queens, NY

New Burlington Location Coming Soon; Community Reaction is Mixed

Area residents have expressed concern about the upcoming location’s economic impact. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and QNS.com.

Read full story

Ross Dress For Less Planned to Open in Major U.S. Shopping Center

The new store will reportedly replace Stein Mart as an anchor location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and DaytonDailyNews.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Lehigh County, PA

Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Losing Multiple Tenants

The mall is moving forward, however, with new businesses. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com and WFMZ.com.

Read full story
11 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Update: Proposed New Costco Would Include 800 Apartments and 400 Jobs

No stranger to mixed-use developments, the proposed new entity may serve as a prototype per industry analysts. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:LATimes.com, Costar.com, Google.com, Facebook.com, Twitter.com, and LA.Urbanize.City.com.

Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

Long-Awaited New Dollar General Store Breaking Ground

The new location adds to the plethora of locations already operating in the state. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:OSHA, U.S. Department of Labor, TalkBusiness.Net, UpNorthLive.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
21 comments
Columbia, MO

Golden Corral Location, Closed Since 2022, Being Rebuilt and Remodeled For Spring Reopening

The entity shuttered in December due to fire damage. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, KOMU.com, and ColumbiaMissourian.com.

Read full story
6 comments
Portland, OR

Two More Walmart Stores, Including Their Pharmacies, Announced as Permanently Closing; 580 Employees Losing Their Jobs

The entities are reportedly shuttering, as with the other recent closures, due to performance-related issues. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com and OregonLive.com.

Read full story
14 comments

Red Lobster Launches Frozen Food Line

Despite permanently closing nearly a dozen locations in recent months, the stalwart restaurant chain is expanding its branded interests. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RedLobster.com and Foodsided.com.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Two Iconic U.S. Shopping Malls Continue to Expand With High-Profile New Businesses, Defying Trend of National Closures

The malls are owned by the same entity, and both are reportedly financially thriving. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Simon.com, BusinessInsider.com, and CharlotteObserver.com.

Read full story
Danville, VA

New Texas Roadhouse Location Coming This Fall

The upcoming entity is scheduled to open in October. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and WDBJ7.com.

Read full story
4 comments
Springfield, MA

Major 56-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Sets For Large-Scale Redevelopment as Businesses Plan to Exit

The mall has long been considered a state stalwart. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, MassLive.com, WWLP.com, and EastfieldMall.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Approved For Demolition Date

The mall had been built in phases between 1988 and 1989, and closed late last year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and JournalNews.com.

Read full story
21 comments
Provo, UT

New Target Store Coming Soon to Anchor 25-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall

Though an opening date has not yet been announced, the new site — replacing a retail stalwart — is widely expected by industry analysts to open later this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Target.com, Corporate.Target.com, Dillards.com, Google.com, and KSINewsRadio.com.

Read full story

Walmart, eBay, and Amazon Downloads Fall as Temu Becomes the Most Downloaded App in the U.S.

The app has surpassed Target in downloads as well, capping an already record-setting pace. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Wired.com, CNN.com, and EastIdahoNews.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Honolulu, HI

Two Longstanding Outback Steakhouse Restaurants Permanently Closing This Month

The two locations are imminently shuttering, and it has yet to be announced what are taking their places. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and KITV.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy