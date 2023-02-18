Golden Corral Adding Steakhouses and Fast-Food Locations Beginning in March

Changes are afoot in celebration of the entity’s 50th year.

Golden Corral Photo by GoldenCorral.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: RestaurantBusinessOnline.com and BizJournals.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the Golden Corral restaurant chain for NewsBreak. Last year, most of those articles detailed then–recent strategic location closures, due in large part to an array of entity-wide financial challenges.

Now comes word, however, that a company expansion of sorts is forthcoming as the entity marks its 50th year in business.

Let us explore further.

Golden Corral, 2023

According to a February 15th report from RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, entitled “With 2 New Concepts Coming, 50-Year-Old Golden Corral Refuses to Act Its Age,” the entity’s golden anniversary is bringing with it some substantial additions.

As excerpted from the report: The buffet operation is commemorating its golden anniversary with initiatives aimed at keeping it around for the next 50 years. That includes the launch of fast-casual and steakhouse concepts.

The news was initially announced six months ago. Per an August 3, 2022 report from BizJournals.com, entitled “Golden Corral Branches Out With New Steakhouse, Fast-Casual Concepts,” word of the upcoming changes was released with substantial fanfare.

From this report: After the Covid–19 pandemic highlighted the risk of having all of the company’s eggs in one basket, a Raleigh-based buffet chain is expanding its brand to include two new concepts. Golden Corral is adding a fast-casual restaurant and a full-service steakhouse to its arsenal. The new additions are aimed at diversifying the company’s offerings, CEO Lance Trenary said. “Covid did expose the soft underbelly of Golden Corral, that we’re kind of a one trick pony with buffets,“ Trenary said.

As of today, six months later, the first of several new locations is set to be imminently effectuated.

The article further states: The company has now fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels, surpassing its comparable restaurant sale numbers from 2019. The fast-casual concepts will be a smaller footprint than the chain’s typical 10,000-plus-square-foot buffet locations. The spaces will measure around 3000 square feet with counter service and a drive-thru window… The first new location is scheduled to open in early 2023.

Whether the entirety of menu offerings available in these new locations will also be a part of the company’s existing major restaurants remains to be seen.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.