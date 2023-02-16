More Than 260 Tuesday Morning Locations to Permanently Close as Company Again Files For Bankruptcy

The longstanding entity has expressed the goal of becoming a “nimbler retailer.”

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, DelmarvaNow.com, and TuesdayMorning.com.

In October of 2022, NewsBreak published “Can Tuesday Morning Survive the New Year, According to Analysts?” my article regarding the ongoing financial crises imperiling the longstanding company. That question is especially relevant considering today‘s news.

The entity’s well-attributed and comprehensive Wikipedia page elaborated upon the company’s previous Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in May of 2020, following extended location closures due to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, Tuesday Morning shuttered nearly 200 unprofitable stores and was removed from the American Stock Exchange in the process. The entity emerged from bankruptcy in December of 2020, but has continued to perform poorly in most financial sectors.

Now comes word that the longstanding entity has again filed for bankruptcy and is shuttering over 260 more locations, which represents approximately half of the company’s remaining stores.

Tuesday Morning, 2023

According to a February 15th report from DelmarvaNow.com, entitled “Hagerstown Tuesday Morning Store Among More Than 260 to Close Following Chapter 11 Filing,” the bankruptcy filing is a preventive for the company going out of business.

As excerpted from the report, which focuses primarily on Maryland locations: Hagerstown's location of the discount household goods chain Tuesday Morning will close later this year after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Tuesday. The store, in the South End Shopping Center on Maryland Avenue, is one of eight Maryland stores and one of 263 stores slated for closure as a result of the company's bankruptcy. Also closing is the store in Rehoboth Mall in Rehoboth Beach, Del. The company said in a news release that the closure of the stores and those like it was intended to transition the company towards being "a nimbler retailer" than it had been previously.

For the complete list of scheduled Tuesday Morning store closures, and information of the chain’s substantial closures thereof, click here for company webpage.

Thank you for reading.