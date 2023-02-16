Victoria, TX

New Mall-Based LongHorn Steakhouse Restaurant to Break Ground This Spring

Joel Eisenberg

The addition of the new entity was sought-after by the mall owner following the departure of a Sears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kn9Ar_0kpCY2Yl00
LongHorn SteakhousePhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: ScrapeHero.com and VictoriaAdvocate.com.

Introduction

In recent weeks, I have written several articles for NewsBreak regarding the expansion of the LongHorn Steakhouse restaurant chain. The entity was founded in 1981.

See here and here for examples of those articles, detailing upcoming 2023 LongHorn Steakhouse locations in Georgia and (Brownsville) Texas, respectively.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 581 LongHorn Steakhouse locations in the United States as of January 25, 2023. The state with the most number of LongHorn Steakhouse locations in the U.S. is Florida, with 75 locations, which is about 13% of all LongHorn Steakhouse locations in the U.S.

Now comes word that a new mall-based location will shortly break ground.

Let us explore further.

LongHorn Steakhouse, 2023

According to a report from Texas’ Victoria Advocate, entitled “LongHorn Steakhouse Coming to Victoria,” construction on the new location will likely begin in the spring, and be mall-based.

As excerpted from the report: The beloved Texas-themed steak restaurant chain LongHorn Steakhouse plans to open a new location in Victoria, city officials announced Tuesday. LongHorn Steakhouse is setting its sights on a parcel near Red Lobster off Zac Lentz Parkway, according to a city of Victoria news release issued Tuesday. City Manager Jesús Garza said in an interview with the Advocate he was unsure when the restaurant would open but was told construction will start in April, possibly earlier.

Elaborating on the location, the report goes on to state: Hull Property Group, the developer which owns the Victoria Mall and the land which nearby restaurants sit on, selected LongHorn to be the tenant of the property on the city’s north side… In an interview Tuesday, Williams said the restaurant will be located at a standalone location on the south side of the Victoria Mall’s parking lot.

As of press time, LongHorn Steakhouse has not confirmed a target opening date.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of progress and company announcement of opening date, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

