Red Lobster’s Annual “Lobsterfest” New Food and Drink Menu Ending April 21

I have written extensively about the Red Lobster restaurant chain for NewsBreak, of late largely focusing on a spate of recent location closures. The company’s decision to shutter these locations appears to, at least in part, explain why its 2023 Lobsterfest promotion seems to be receiving a larger share than usual of online attention.

As a targeted Google search will verify, restaurant industry analysts are also scrutinizing the company due to its recent financial challenges.

Now comes a reminder, however, that this year’s annual Lobsterfest will be ending in April, and with it the company’s new promotional food and drink items.

Red Lobster, 2023

Per a recent report from The-Sun.com, entitled “RED ALERT: Red Lobster Brings Back Highly Anticipated Fan Favorite and Introduces Two New Dishes – But For a Limited Time,” the return of the titular “fan favorite” is but one incentive to draw back lapsed customers.

As excerpted from the report: The chain restaurant 's annual promotional Lobsterfest brings two brand new entrées to Red Lobster 's menu, along with returning fan-favorite dish Lobster Lover's Dream. The seafood restaurant's event, which started on January 23, sees brand new dishes Lobster & Shrimp Tacos and Lobster & Shrimp-Topped Sirloin added to the menu. However, Lobsterfest ends on April 24 - which means lobster fans should hurry to get their seafood fix before their favorite dishes leave the menu.

The report goes on to state: On top of the two new dishes and the Lobster Lover's Dream, the Lobsterfest lineup includes Maine Lobster Tail Duo, Live Maine Lobster, and Bar Harbor Lobster Bake.

Further, in regards to an earlier reference, The-Sun.com report also discusses the restaurant chain’s recent closings of eight restaurants, and ties the current Lobsterfest promotion as particularly strategic this go-around.

