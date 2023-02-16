Anticipated New Menu Items Coming to Cracker Barrel Restaurants

Joel Eisenberg

News of the additions have been well-received by customers, who have taken to social media in anticipation.

Cracker BarrelPhoto byiStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CrackerBarrel.com, Facebook.com, Reddit.com, The-Sun.com, NRN.com, and FSRMagazine.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Cracker Barrel restaurant chain for NewsBreak. Of late, most of my articles have detailed events leading to permanent site closures, or new location openings.

This article, however, covers a different territory entirely. In recent days, reports have surfaced that Cracker Barrel restaurants nationwide are adding two new menu items, presently available through virtual order, and regular customers have taken to social media sites such as Facebook and Reddit to express their anticipation.

Let us explore.

Cracker Barrel, 2023

A recent report from The-Sun.com, entitled “DISCONTINUED DINING: Ten Cracker Barrel Menu Items You Will No Longer See – Including a Popular Entree in the Restaurant World,” offers a perspective that once-popular menu items are regularly discontinued while new items take their place.

As excerpted from the article: Despite the outcry from fans across the country, Cracker Barrel made the choice to remove some truly beloved entrees. Restaurants often switch up their menus based on product availability, supply issues, and customer demand… While Cracker Barrel has not explained its decisions to axe some of its most well-known menu items, we have compiled a list of all the entrees that have disappeared from menus over the years.

Those menu items discontinued over the years include the following, per the article: Chicken Salad Sandwich, Red Eye Gravy, Strawberries N Cream French Toast, Sweet Potato Pancakes, Baked Apple Dumpling, Fried Chicken Livers, Chicken Caesar Salad, Sugar Plum Mimosa, and Shepherd’s Pie.

Frozen mugs to keep drinks cold throughout meals are also listed as discontinued items.

Per trade site NRN.com’s report from earlier today, “Menu Tracker: New items from Popeyes, Perkins, and Cracker Barrel,” a unique new menu option is breaking nationwide.

From the NRN.com report, which discuses new and upcoming food additions from multiple companies: Lion’s Choice has new chicken sandwiches, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has some specials with hardening chocolate, and Cracker Barrel, via its virtual brand called Pancake Kitchen, is offering what it’s calling a Pancake Taco.

For more information on Cracker Barrel’s Pancake Kitchen, click here for an entry on the company’s website.

Finally, per FSRMagazine.com, elucidating the makeup of the new Pancake Taco and another new offering:

  • Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Pancake Tacos that come with two grilled buttermilk pancakes each folded and filled with bacon, an over-hard fried egg and shredded Colby Cheese, served with a side of maple syrup for dipping.
  • Limited-time only Pancake of the Season, Blueberry Cheesecake Pancakes, which consists of two Buttermilk Pancakes layered with cream cheese cheesecake filling, topped with Fresh Blueberries, powdered sugar, whipped cream and served with Dickinson’s Blueberry Syrup. ​

Both items are presently being rolled out in company restaurants, though the latter is a seasonal item only and will itself be discontinued shortly thereafter.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

