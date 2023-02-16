Longstanding Outback Steakhouse Permanently Closing

The entity is reportedly the only such location in the region.

Outback Steakhouse Photo by Shutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and MauiNews.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Outback Steakhouse restaurant chain: Outback Steakhouse is an Australian-themed American casual dining restaurant chain, serving American cuisine, based in Tampa, Florida. The chain has over 1,000 locations in 23 countries throughout North and South America, Asia, and Australia. It was founded in March 1988 with its first location in Tampa by Bob Basham, Chris T. Sullivan, Trudy Cooper, and Tim Gannon. It was owned and operated in the United States by OSI Restaurant Partners until it was acquired by Bloomin' Brands, and by other franchise and venture agreements internationally.

Per ScrapeHero.com‘s current location count of company restaurants: There are 696 Outback Steakhouse stores in the United States as of February 01, 2023. The state with the most number of Outback Steakhouse locations in the U.S. is Florida, with 97 stores, which is about 14% of all Outback Steakhouse stores in the U.S.

Now comes word that another Outback Steakhouse location is permanently closing, this one in Maui, Hawaii.

Let us explore further.

Outback Steakhouse, 2023

According to a February 15th report from MauiNews.com, entitled “Outback Steakhouse in Kihei to Close,” the stalwart Maui, Hawaii location is shuttering due to an expired lease.

The Outback Steakhouse in Kihei will have its last day of business on Sunday, a spokeswoman confirmed Monday. Elizabeth Daly said in an email that the restaurant’s lease is expiring. She did not respond to a question of whether Outback would be opening anywhere else on Maui. All employees working at the Piilani Village Center restaurant will receive severance packages, Daly said.

There has been no word as to what will be taking its place.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.