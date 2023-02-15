Walmart Continues Permanent 2023 Closings

Following six largely unexpected store closures, the company is also shuttering related entities.

Introduction

Following recent news of six unexpected Walmart closings, the entity continues to permanently shutter locations. These newly-announced upcoming location shutterings, however, are not the brick and mortar Walmarts that you may know.

Before we delve into these new closures, however, allow me to reference the six store locations previously announced. As excerpted from my February 11th NewsBreak article, “Walmart Unexpectedly Announces the Permanent Closing of a Sixth Location, Following Five Closures Announced This Week,” the titular news surprised customers and employees alike.

As excerpted from the article: This week, Walmart reportedly stunned a substantial degree of the news-consuming public with word of five permanent Walmart closures: Three in Illinois, one in Wisconsin, and one in New Mexico... Regardless, the company maintains its upcoming spate of store closures is solely based on matters related to performance. Now comes word that a sixth location, this one in the Tampa, Florida area, is also scheduled to permanently close. As with the others, local customers are expressing their anger on social media.

In the past 48 hours, reports have emanated from Walmart’s corporate office as to further closures. These upcoming company closings, however, are not of the brick and mortar store variety.

Let us explore.

Walmart, 2023

According to a report from WFTV.com, “Walmart Closing Seven Locations, Last Pickup Delivery-Only Locations,” the entity is entirely eliminating said “delivery-only” entities.

As excerpted from the report: Two of the seven locations are the last two Walmart pickup and delivery concept locations, according to company officials. Walmart officials said what they learned from the pickup and delivery-only locations will be made part of the operating procedure for pickup and delivery in the other stores.

It should be noted that this report omitted the Tampa, Florida store closure — the last brick and mortar location announced as shuttering — which would have altered the title number to “eight.”

Further, yesterday’s New York Times reported of the closures of yet another Walmart entity. As excerpted from “Walmart to Close Three Tech Hubs”: Walmart will close technology hubs in Texas, California and Oregon, and aim to relocate employees from there to other locations, including the company’s headquarters in Bentonville, Ark. “We’ve made the decision to focus our tech team’s presence within select locations,” Walmart said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. “We hope to relocate or allow for remote work for all affected associates.”

Said “tech hubs” run the company’s digital and related businesses.

Conclusion

These are developing stories. In the event of pertinent updates to these matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.