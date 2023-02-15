Walmart Continues Permanent 2023 Closings

Joel Eisenberg

Following six largely unexpected store closures, the company is also shuttering related entities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDjO2_0koWIf8S00
WalmartPhoto byiStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: WFTV.com and NYTimes.com.

Introduction

Following recent news of six unexpected Walmart closings, the entity continues to permanently shutter locations. These newly-announced upcoming location shutterings, however, are not the brick and mortar Walmarts that you may know.

Before we delve into these new closures, however, allow me to reference the six store locations previously announced. As excerpted from my February 11th NewsBreak article, “Walmart Unexpectedly Announces the Permanent Closing of a Sixth Location, Following Five Closures Announced This Week,” the titular news surprised customers and employees alike.

As excerpted from the article: This week, Walmart reportedly stunned a substantial degree of the news-consuming public with word of five permanent Walmart closures: Three in Illinois, one in Wisconsin, and one in New Mexico... Regardless, the company maintains its upcoming spate of store closures is solely based on matters related to performance. Now comes word that a sixth location, this one in the Tampa, Florida area, is also scheduled to permanently close. As with the others, local customers are expressing their anger on social media.

In the past 48 hours, reports have emanated from Walmart’s corporate office as to further closures. These upcoming company closings, however, are not of the brick and mortar store variety.

Let us explore.

Walmart, 2023

According to a report from WFTV.com, “Walmart Closing Seven Locations, Last Pickup Delivery-Only Locations,” the entity is entirely eliminating said “delivery-only” entities.

As excerpted from the report: Two of the seven locations are the last two Walmart pickup and delivery concept locations, according to company officials. Walmart officials said what they learned from the pickup and delivery-only locations will be made part of the operating procedure for pickup and delivery in the other stores.

It should be noted that this report omitted the Tampa, Florida store closure — the last brick and mortar location announced as shuttering — which would have altered the title number to “eight.”

Further, yesterday’s New York Times reported of the closures of yet another Walmart entity. As excerpted from “Walmart to Close Three Tech Hubs”: Walmart will close technology hubs in Texas, California and Oregon, and aim to relocate employees from there to other locations, including the company’s headquarters in Bentonville, Ark. “We’ve made the decision to focus our tech team’s presence within select locations,” Walmart said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. “We hope to relocate or allow for remote work for all affected associates.”

Said “tech hubs” run the company’s digital and related businesses.

Conclusion

These are developing stories. In the event of pertinent updates to these matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Walmart# Stores# Money# Business# Finance

Comments / 2

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
161K followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Danville, VA

New Texas Roadhouse Location Coming This Fall

The upcoming entity is scheduled to open in October. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and WDBJ7.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Springfield, MA

Major 56-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Sets For Large-Scale Redevelopment as Businesses Plan to Exit

The mall has long been considered a state stalwart. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, MassLive.com, WWLP.com, and EastfieldMall.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Approved For Demolition Date

The mall had been built in phases between 1988 and 1989, and closed late last year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and JournalNews.com.

Read full story
19 comments
Provo, UT

New Target Store Coming Soon to Anchor 25-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall

Though an opening date has not yet been announced, the new site — replacing a retail stalwart — is widely expected by industry analysts to open later this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Target.com, Corporate.Target.com, Dillards.com, Google.com, and KSINewsRadio.com.

Read full story

Walmart, eBay, and Amazon Downloads Fall as Temu Becomes the Most Downloaded App in the U.S.

The app has surpassed Target in downloads as well, capping an already record-setting pace. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Wired.com, CNN.com, and EastIdahoNews.com.

Read full story
2 comments
Honolulu, HI

Two Longstanding Outback Steakhouse Restaurants Permanently Closing This Month

The two locations are imminently shuttering, and it has yet to be announced what are taking their places. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and KITV.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Aldi Moving Forward With Plans to Add 1000 New Locations

Company executives say the new supermarkets will continue to open over a ten-year period should expansion goals be met as expected. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and The-Sun.com.

Read full story
6 comments
Massena, NY

Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Being Partially Demolished For Warehouse Space

Demolition is set to begin imminently. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, StLawrenceCentre.com, and WWNYTV.com.

Read full story
10 comments
Arizona State

Walmart to Open New Grocery Store Location on March 6

Amid a spate of strategic store closures reportedly due to underperformance, the superchain is opening a new, distinct location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com and ABC15.com.

Read full story
20 comments

Golden Corral Adding Steakhouses and Fast-Food Locations Beginning in March

Changes are afoot in celebration of the entity’s 50th year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantBusinessOnline.com and BizJournals.com.

Read full story
3 comments

Sweeping Changes Coming to Denny’s Restaurants in March

Substantive menu changes and a kitchen remodel are among the large-scale company-wide renovations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and NRN.com.

Read full story
1 comments

More Than 260 Tuesday Morning Locations to Permanently Close as Company Again Files For Bankruptcy

The longstanding entity has expressed the goal of becoming a “nimbler retailer.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, DelmarvaNow.com, and TuesdayMorning.com.

Read full story
Victoria, TX

New Mall-Based LongHorn Steakhouse Restaurant to Break Ground This Spring

The addition of the new entity was sought-after by the mall owner following the departure of a Sears. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and VictoriaAdvocate.com.

Read full story
14 comments

Red Lobster’s Annual “Lobsterfest” New Food and Drink Menu Ending April 21

The promotion ends this spring and will return in January with new offerings. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com and The-Sun.com.

Read full story

Anticipated New Menu Items Coming to Cracker Barrel Restaurants

News of the additions have been well-received by customers, who have taken to social media in anticipation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CrackerBarrel.com, Facebook.com, Reddit.com, The-Sun.com, NRN.com, and FSRMagazine.com.

Read full story
35 comments

Longstanding Outback Steakhouse Permanently Closing

The entity is reportedly the only such location in the region. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and MauiNews.com.

Read full story
7 comments

59-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Closing for Renovations; Tenant Businesses Will be Shuttered During Construction

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and VisaliaTimesDelta.com.

Read full story
2 comments
Holland, MI

Olive Garden Replacing Golden Corral Restaurant

Following months of rumors, initial approvals have been granted and what remains is said to be a matter of course. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and HollandSentinel.com.

Read full story
22 comments
Madison, AL

New BJ's Wholesale Location Set to Break Ground

The new warehouse outlet will mark a historic first for the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BJs.com, and Al.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy