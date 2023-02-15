59-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Closing for Renovations; Tenant Businesses Will be Shuttered During Construction

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org and VisaliaTimesDelta.com.

Sequoia Mall in Visalia, California Photo by Adobe Stock

Introduction

I write extensively for NewsBreak about the state of U.S. shopping malls. Though most of my articles share details regarding mall sales or permanent mall closures, on occasion I will address a temporary closure due to safety or related issues.

This piece, however, regards none of the above.

Now comes word that — positive word — that California’s stalwart Sequoia Mall will be closing this spring for entity-wide improvements and a reopening later in the year.

As excerpted from Wikipedia’s well-attributed page on the Sequoia Mall, the first enclosed shopping mall in California when it opened in 1964: In September 1997, the mall finished its $30 million renovation. This added a 450-seat food court, an additional 38,000 sq ft (3,500 m2) of space with a new anchor store Gottschalks, and a 3-story parking garage.

It should be noted Gottschalks was a middle-tier department store that has been defunct since 2009.

As the years went on, ownership and other changes have occurred in the titular mall, collectively which has led to today’s news.

Let us explore further.

U.S Shopping Malls, 2023

According to a February 14th report from VisaliaTimesDelta.com, entitled “Sequoia Mall to Shut Down as Construction and Renovations Continue,” the temporary closure is said to make way for both new businesses and updating for the 59-year-old location.

As excerpted from the report: The Sequoia Mall and some of the businesses within will close their doors to the public this spring in preparation for future renovations. Construction on the south side of the mall has been going on for months as Nordstrom Rack and Sprouts Farmers Market prepare to make their debuts. Barnes and Noble will follow suit after 30-day notices were handed out last week. It is expected to open this year.

The report goes on to state: “The future of the Sequoia Mall is bright,” Paynter Realty and Investments President David Paynter said. “It will re-open but for now... the time has come to close the doors so that new doors can be opened in the future.”

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of progress and formal announcement of opening date, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.