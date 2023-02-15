Olive Garden Replacing Golden Corral Restaurant

Following months of rumors, initial approvals have been granted and what remains is said to be a matter of course.

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: ScrapeHero.com and HollandSentinel.com.

I have written extensively about both the Olive Garden and Golden Corral restaurant chains for NewsBreak. Of late, most of those articles have detailed recent restaurant closures. This article, however, differs from the majority as it will detail a new location opening for the former entity.

Per ScrapeHero.com: There are 897 Olive Garden stores in the United States as of February 06, 2023. The state with the most number of Olive Garden locations in the U.S. is Texas, with 104 stores, which is about 12% of all Olive Garden stores in the U.S.

Now comes word that a new Olive Garden restaurant has been approved to take the place of a long-shuttered Golden Corral, this time in Holland, Michigan. It should be noted this is not the first time an Olive Garden replaced a Golden Corral. See here for my November 20, 2022 NewsBreak piece about another such replacement in Aiken, South Carolina.

Olive Garden, 2023

According to a report from HollandSentinel.com, entitled “Olive Garden Plans Location in Former Golden Corral in Holland Township,” the titular replacement entity is in the midst of approvals following an extensive process.

As excerpted from the report: The release of the latest Holland Township Board of Trustees agenda confirmed what many in Holland have suspected for months — Olive Garden is planning a location in the former Golden Corral at 12420 Felch St.

Reportedly Olive Garden executives have yet to disclose full plans, but internal hopes are for the entity to open before the end of the year.

The report goes on to state: The restaurant goes before the Holland Township Board on Thursday, Feb. 16, for consideration for a liquor license. Community Development Director Corey Broersma confirmed his department has "received, reviewed and approved plans for the restaurant remodel" via email Monday.

The Golden Corral being replaced has, per the report, been vacant since the restaurant permanently closed in 2019.

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of progress and announcements of milestone dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

