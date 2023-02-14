Madison, AL

New BJ's Wholesale Location Set to Break Ground

Joel Eisenberg

The new warehouse outlet will mark a historic first for the company.

BJ’s WholesalePhoto byBJs.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BJs.com, and Al.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the BJs Wholesale chain: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc., commonly referred as BJ's, is an American membership-only warehouse club chain based in Marlborough, Massachusetts, operating on the East Coast of the United States in addition to Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana. The company was started by discount department store chain Zayew in 1984, on the Medford/Malden border in Massachusetts. The company's name was derived from the initials of Beverly Jean Weich, the daughter of Mervyn Weich, the president of the new company.

Per a ScrapeHero.com current company-wide location count: There are 246 BJs Wholesale Club retail stores in the United States as of February 06, 2023. The state with the most number of BJs Wholesale Club locations in the U.S. is New York, with 47 retail stores, which is about 19% of all BJs Wholesale Club retail stores in the U.S.

Now comes word that permits have been approved for a new BJ's Wholesale store, in a location marking a historic first for the company, and groundbreaking will begin in the near-future.

Let us explore further.

BJ's Wholesale, 2023

According to a February 14th report from Al.com, entitled "$13 Million BJ’s Wholesale Location Coming to Alabama," the location is the first in the state.

As excerpted from the report: The Massachusetts-based membership warehouse will open its first location in Alabama at Town Madison in north Alabama. Reports show building permits were recently approved for the $13.2 million warehouse club located at 165 Graphics Drive in Madison. Massachusetts-based BJ’s Wholesale operates some 229 locations in 17 states, mostly along the East Coast. The Madison location would be the first in Alabama.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of progress and announcements of milestone dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

