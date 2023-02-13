46-Year Old U.S. Shopping Mall Being Converted into an "Urban-Retail Village" With New Tenants and 380 Apartment Units

Plans are ambitious for the stalwart location.

Brea Mall; Orange County, CA Photo by Adobe Stock

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of Southern California's 46-year old Brea Mall: The Brea Mall is a shopping mall located in the Orange County city of Brea, California. Since 1998, the mall has been owned and operated by the Simon Property Group... The mall opened in 1977. Originally, the mall was anchored by Sears and May Company California. Later, The Broadway was added, and Nordstrom opened their second California store. J. W. Robinson's and a larger Nordstrom were then constructed along with a Y-shaped addition to the main mall in the early 1990s.

The longstanding mall today, however, is in the midst of being converted into a far more ambitious model.

Shopping Malls, 2023

According to a February 8th report from Globest.com, entitled "Simon Converting Brea Mall into Urban-Retail Village," the "experiential" Orange County, California mall is planning an ambitious redevelopment.

As excerpted from the report: Simon Property Group has unveiled the experiential mall of the near-future in Los Angeles, an Urban-Retail Village with 380 apartment units, outdoor shops and restaurants that will replace a former Sears complex at Brea Mall... According to plans the mall REIT submitted to the city late last year—which were approved by the Brea Planning Commission in December—Simon is planning this kind of transformation at the Brea Mall, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

The report further states: The plans call for the redevelopment of nearly 16 acres of the 74-acre mall, a vacant 162K wing formerly occupied by a Sears department store and a Sears Auto Center, which is a separate building in a 7.5-acre parking lot.

