109-Year-Old Department Store Expanding; New Location is U.S. Shopping Mall’s All-Time Largest

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the growing Boscov’s department store chain: Boscov’s Inc. is a family-owned department store with forty-nine locations in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. Twenty-six of these stores are located in Pennsylvania. Corporate headquarters are located in Exeter Township, Pennsylvania, near Reading. The company chairman is Jim Boscov, who took over after his uncle Albert Boscov retired.

The company was founded in 1914. That is not a misprint. The company is also expanding.

Now comes word that a stalwart West Virginia shopping mall is not only set to open a new Boscov’s on its premises, but break a record in the process.

Let us explore further.

Boscov’s, 2023

According to a February 11th report from LootPress.com, entitled “Meadowbrook Mall Announces Its Largest Retailer Ever Will Open Soon,” while many malls are losing tenants due to financial challenges, the titular location is having great success maintaining occupancy.

As excerpted from the article: According to a release from Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport, they will officially announce the new retail business making its home in the mall on Wednesday, February 15, at 11 AM at Center Court. The store that will soon call the Meadowbrook Mall home is Boscov’s, a department store that sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and home goods. It will be the first location in West Virginia.

As the title of the report states, the new entity will be the largest retailer in the mall’s history. For more information regarding Meadowbrook Mall itself, which is branded as ”A Destination for Dining and Entertainment, see the entity’s website here.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.