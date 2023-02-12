Two Dollar General Locations Closed Indefinitely

Joel Eisenberg

The entities have been shuttered due to safety-related federal noncompliance issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BYdVP_0kkvuSSc00
Dollar GeneralPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: OSHA, Dol.gov, U.S. Department of Labor, and WataugaOnline.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Dollar General superchain for NewsBreak. Though several of my recent articles have detailed the entity’s ongoing expansion into new locations, many have dealt with U.S. Department of Labor citations. Specifically, the entity has been continually fined for non-compliance issues as it regards safety guidelines.

For example, a November 28th, 2022 OSHA press release issued by the U.S. Department of Labor reported on a Columbus, Ohio location charged with breaking federal laws: OSHA issues $341K in penalties after latest inspections… When federal workplace safety inspectors opened an investigation at a Dollar General store in Columbus, they discovered violations that were all-too-familiar and the kind that has led to more than $15 million in proposed penalties since 2017 for one of the nation’s largest discount retailers.

Many Dollar General stores have since indefinitely shuttered since this example.

The OSHA release went on to elaborate upon the company’s national issue of nearly 200 Dollar General stores then-vulnerable to more extreme action, including temporary and permanent closures: Since 2017, OSHA has cited parent companies, Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC for willful, repeat and serious workplace safety violations identified in more than 180 inspections nationwide. OSHA has included Dollar General Corp. in the agency’s Severe Violator Enforcement Program.

Now comes word that two Texas-based locations are indefinitely shuttering, on a local level, due to similar safety-related issues.

Let us explore further.

Dollar General, 2022

According to WataugaOnline.com, in its report titled “Watauga Fire Marshal’s Office Closes Two Local Dollar General Stores,” such long-term safety-related issues have again been cause for such action.

As excerpted from the report: The Watauga County Fire Marshal's Office has closed two local Dollar General locations, for now. The locations are in Vilas, located at 4546 US Highway 421 North, and in Zionville, located at 12370 US Hwy 421 North. “We have found the stores with aisles and exits blocked,” Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland tells WataugaOnline.com. There is no time frame on how long the stores are closed until management can correct the issues,” Garland also noted.

No target date of reopening has yet been announced.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to these matters, inclusive of compliance progress and announcement of reopening dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

# Dollar General# Stores# Money# Business# Safety

