45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall is Closing; Tenants Receive Letters to Vacate Property

A substantial redevelopment, from the ground-up, appears to be the intention moving forward.

2023 has not been a banner year for U.S. shopping malls, as I have written about extensively on NewsBreak.

Now comes word that yet another longstanding U.S. shopping mall, this one in the state of Pennsylvania, has been listed for sale and will be closing in short order. In this instance, tenants are presently receiving notices to close up shop and vacate the premises.

Several have already left.

Let us explore further.

Shopping Malls, 2023

According to a February 11th report from NorthCentralPA.com, entitled “Spencer's Gifts Among Latest Closures at Lycoming Mall; Some Stores Asked to Vacate,” the future of the property will likely include an apartment complex and healthcare facilities.

As excerpted from the report: The closure comes at a time when the mall is preparing to be sold to State College-based developers FAMVEST, LLC. Sources affiliated with the mall say some tenants recently received letters from current owner Mike Kohan asking them to vacate by the end of the month. CubeSmart, which is privately owned property, is not part of the impending mall closure. Stores with external entrances, Burlington Coat Factory and Books-A-Million, also are not slated to close.

The mall will reportedly be partially demolished, and the redevelopment will occur in phases.

The report goes on to state: Closing on the sale of the mall is expected to be completed by early March, according to Jason Fink, president of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce. It is being sold for $15 million by current owner Mike Kohan of Kohan Retail Investment Group, Inc., of Great Neck, N.Y. The developers intend to turn the mall into a mixed use residential and commercial property, according to a statement from M. Jon Jahanshahi of FAMVEST. This could include restaurants, retail shops, health care facilities and residential units.

Target dates of said phases, including for potential opening, are expected to be announced shortly post-sale. The mall has been in business since 1978, and for all intents has been considered “dead” in recent years with only a few stores remaining.

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of progress and announcement of milestone dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

