Potential Medical Breakthrough: A Non-Surgical Wearable Device Manages Essential Tremors and Other Movement Disorders

Medical doctors and scientists are praising the efficacy of the new device.

Brain-Tremor Connection Photo by Shutterstock

Author’s Note

I will note from the outset that I am not a medical professional. It is imperative for anyone who suspects a movement-related issue to immediately consult their doctor.

This article is based on medical postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: MayoClinic.org, Google.com, and WGNTV.com.

Introduction

According to The Mayo Clinic, one of the nation’s leading medical organizations: Essential tremor is a nervous system (neurological) disorder that causes involuntary and rhythmic shaking. It can affect almost any part of your body, but the trembling occurs most often in your hands — especially when you do simple tasks, such as drinking from a glass or tying shoelaces. Essential tremor is usually not a dangerous condition, but it typically worsens over time and can be severe in some people. Other conditions don't cause essential tremor, although essential tremor is sometimes confused with Parkinson's disease.

This article deals with a new treatment for non-Parkinson’s movement disorder, specifically essential tremors. My personal reason for undertaking this piece is due to a late family member who suffered from the disorder — of which medical doctors and scientists have yet to discern a specific cause. As to said family member, she used to bemoan a progressive loss of independence due to her tremors, called “essential” in medical terminology meaning of unknown cause.

Though said cause is not clear, medical doctors seem to largely agree that caffeine, states of anxiety or nervousness, and lack of resistance excessive can worsen the tremors. Some nutritionists point to a severe shortage of certain B-vitamins in one’s diet, particularly B-12 for vegans, that may cause a deficiency impacting one’s nervous system.

Today there are several medical treatments for the disorder, including newer drug and ultrasound therapies, which were not available when my family member was alive.

Now, though, comes word that a new wearable device is helping individuals who live with essential tremors to regain a sense of independence. The noted efficacy is such that many insurance companies will cover the device.

Let us explore further.

Essential Tremors, 2023

Per a February 9th report from WGNTV.com, entitled “Life-Saving Device Helps to Steady Hands of Those With Movement Disorder,” the titular wearable device has shown strong efficacy for sufferers of the common disorder.

As excerpted from the article: Jan Alm’s symptoms of the movement disorder started in 2019. At first, he was misdiagnosed with Parkinson’s, a disease commonly confused with essential tremor. Dr. Kalea Colletta is a neurologist at Hines VA Hospital. “In a patient with Parkinson’s, they will have a resting tremor, meaning it is a hand that is just resting in their lap … and is constantly shaking,” Colletta said. “As opposed to essential tremor which you commonly see when their hands are outstretched such as this or when they are about to do something.”

The patient is said to have struggled tolerating medications before meeting Dr. Coletta.

In terms of how the device works, the article goes on to state: Called Cala Taps, the therapy is an alternative to a more invasive procedure, deep-brain stimulation… “What looks like a smartwatch sends an electrical current along the median and radial nerves. And the stimulation travels up those nerves and links in the brain in a part called the thalamus,” Coletta said. “And the thalamus is where we know there are some tremor implications and where we can actually modulate activity and decrease those tremors.”

Patients are able to adjust the current based on how much they are shaking. The device costs $5000, and is covered by some insurance. Contact information of the center offering this option is in the WGNTV.com report.

Conclusion

