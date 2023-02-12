Potential Medical Breakthrough: A Non-Surgical Wearable Device Manages Essential Tremors and Other Movement Disorders

Joel Eisenberg

Medical doctors and scientists are praising the efficacy of the new device.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OJU5k_0kksNfEZ00
Brain-Tremor ConnectionPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

I will note from the outset that I am not a medical professional. It is imperative for anyone who suspects a movement-related issue to immediately consult their doctor.

This article is based on medical postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: MayoClinic.org, Google.com, and WGNTV.com.

Introduction

According to The Mayo Clinic, one of the nation’s leading medical organizations: Essential tremor is a nervous system (neurological) disorder that causes involuntary and rhythmic shaking. It can affect almost any part of your body, but the trembling occurs most often in your hands — especially when you do simple tasks, such as drinking from a glass or tying shoelaces. Essential tremor is usually not a dangerous condition, but it typically worsens over time and can be severe in some people. Other conditions don't cause essential tremor, although essential tremor is sometimes confused with Parkinson's disease.

This article deals with a new treatment for non-Parkinson’s movement disorder, specifically essential tremors. My personal reason for undertaking this piece is due to a late family member who suffered from the disorder — of which medical doctors and scientists have yet to discern a specific cause. As to said family member, she used to bemoan a progressive loss of independence due to her tremors, called “essential” in medical terminology meaning of unknown cause.

Though said cause is not clear, medical doctors seem to largely agree that caffeine, states of anxiety or nervousness, and lack of resistance excessive can worsen the tremors. Some nutritionists point to a severe shortage of certain B-vitamins in one’s diet, particularly B-12 for vegans, that may cause a deficiency impacting one’s nervous system.

Today there are several medical treatments for the disorder, including newer drug and ultrasound therapies, which were not available when my family member was alive.

Now, though, comes word that a new wearable device is helping individuals who live with essential tremors to regain a sense of independence. The noted efficacy is such that many insurance companies will cover the device.

Let us explore further.

Essential Tremors, 2023

Per a February 9th report from WGNTV.com, entitled “Life-Saving Device Helps to Steady Hands of Those With Movement Disorder,” the titular wearable device has shown strong efficacy for sufferers of the common disorder.

As excerpted from the article: Jan Alm’s symptoms of the movement disorder started in 2019. At first, he was misdiagnosed with Parkinson’s, a disease commonly confused with essential tremor. Dr. Kalea Colletta is a neurologist at Hines VA Hospital. “In a patient with Parkinson’s, they will have a resting tremor, meaning it is a hand that is just resting in their lap … and is constantly shaking,” Colletta said. “As opposed to essential tremor which you commonly see when their hands are outstretched such as this or when they are about to do something.”

The patient is said to have struggled tolerating medications before meeting Dr. Coletta.

In terms of how the device works, the article goes on to state: Called Cala Taps, the therapy is an alternative to a more invasive procedure, deep-brain stimulation… “What looks like a smartwatch sends an electrical current along the median and radial nerves. And the stimulation travels up those nerves and links in the brain in a part called the thalamus,” Coletta said. “And the thalamus is where we know there are some tremor implications and where we can actually modulate activity and decrease those tremors.”

Patients are able to adjust the current based on how much they are shaking. The device costs $5000, and is covered by some insurance. Contact information of the center offering this option is in the WGNTV.com report.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Essential Tremors# Parkinsons Disease# Health and Wellness# Brain# Medicine

Comments / 5

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
160K followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

More Than 260 Tuesday Morning Locations to Permanently Close as Company Again Files For Bankruptcy

The longstanding entity has expressed the goal of becoming a “nimbler retailer.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, DelmarvaNow.com, and TuesdayMorning.com.

Read full story
Victoria, TX

New Mall-Based LongHorn Steakhouse Restaurant to Break Ground This Spring

The addition of the new entity was sought-after by the mall owner following the departure of a Sears. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and VictoriaAdvocate.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Red Lobster’s Annual “Lobsterfest” New Food and Drink Menu Ending April 21

The promotion ends this spring and will return in January with new offerings. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com and The-Sun.com.

Read full story

Anticipated New Menu Items Coming to Cracker Barrel Restaurants

News of the additions have been well-received by customers, who have taken to social media in anticipation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CrackerBarrel.com, Facebook.com, Reddit.com, The-Sun.com, NRN.com, and FSRMagazine.com.

Read full story
13 comments

Longstanding Outback Steakhouse Permanently Closing

The entity is reportedly the only such location in the region. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and MauiNews.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Walmart Continues Permanent 2023 Closings

Following six largely unexpected store closures, the company is also shuttering related entities. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WFTV.com and NYTimes.com.

Read full story
2 comments

59-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Closing for Renovations; Tenant Businesses Will be Shuttered During Construction

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and VisaliaTimesDelta.com.

Read full story
Holland, MI

Olive Garden Replacing Golden Corral Restaurant

Following months of rumors, initial approvals have been granted and what remains is said to be a matter of course. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and HollandSentinel.com.

Read full story
9 comments
Madison, AL

New BJ's Wholesale Location Set to Break Ground

The new warehouse outlet will mark a historic first for the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BJs.com, and Al.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Chick-fil-A Tests New "Plant-Forward" Cauliflower Burger Menu Item, Angering Regular Customers in Short Order

The company, no stranger to U.S. culture wars, is being criticized following the announcement of its latest menu test. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, TheGuardian.com, News.Yahoo.com, and Gizmondo.com.

Read full story
3 comments

Longstanding BJ's Restaurant Location is Permanently Closing

No official reason has been given for the entity's departure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and Columbian.com.

Read full story
43 comments
Brea, CA

46-Year Old U.S. Shopping Mall Being Converted into an "Urban-Retail Village" With New Tenants and 380 Apartment Units

Plans are ambitious for the stalwart location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and Globest.com.

Read full story
2 comments
Bridgeport, WV

109-Year-Old Department Store Expanding; New Location is U.S. Shopping Mall’s All-Time Largest

The new store will open on February 15th. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, Boscovs.com, andLootPress.com.

Read full story
6 comments
Watauga County, NC

Two Dollar General Locations Closed Indefinitely

The entities have been shuttered due to safety-related federal noncompliance issues. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:OSHA, Dol.gov, U.S. Department of Labor, and WataugaOnline.com.

Read full story
65 comments
Williamsport, PA

45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall is Closing; Tenants Receive Letters to Vacate Property

A substantial redevelopment, from the ground-up, appears to be the intention moving forward. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com and NorthCentralPA.com.

Read full story
363 comments
Wisconsin State

Full List of Recently-Closed Walmart Locations, and Closings to Come

Following six largely unexpected permanent closings this week, more are reportedly to follow. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and The-Sun.com.

Read full story
60 comments
Oswego, NY

Texas Roadhouse and Hobby Lobby to Replace JCPenney in Longstanding U.S. Shopping Center

The restaurant stalwart has been long-awaited and is coming soon. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and Oswegonian.com.

Read full story
7 comments
Tampa, FL

Walmart Unexpectedly Announces the Permanent Closing of a Sixth Location, Following Five Closures Announced This Week

As with the previously-announced location closures, underperformance issues are blamed in a formal company statement. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com and WTSP.com.

Read full story
4 comments

New Long-Awaited Whataburger Location Breaks Ground

The popular chain continues to expand. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and Tennessean.com.

Read full story
127 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy