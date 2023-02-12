Full List of Recently-Closed Walmart Locations, and Closings to Come

Joel Eisenberg

Following six largely unexpected permanent closings this week, more are reportedly to follow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JN2y6_0kkposHu00
WalmartPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: ScrapeHero.com and The-Sun.com.

Introduction

Perhaps more than in any other week in recent memory, I have written about current woes challenging the Walmart superchain. Specifically, news was announced by the company this week of upcoming store closures in the following states: three in Illinois, one in New Mexico, one in Wisconsin, and one in Florida.

See my NewsBreak articles here (“Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow”) and here (“Walmart Unexpectedly Announces the Permanent Closing of a Sixth Location, Following Five Closures Announced This Week”) for further information.

As excerpted from the latter: I had written several NewsBreak articles on these matters throughout the week while questioning if other motives, such as crime or safety-related issues, were at play in these decisions. Regardless, the company maintains its upcoming spate of store closures is solely based on matters related to performance.

Per ScrapeHero.com’s most recently updated Walmart store location count: There are 4,650 Walmart locations in the United States as of November 22, 2022. The state with the most number of Walmart locations in the U.S. is Texas, with 516 locations, which is about 11% of all Walmart locations in the U.S.

It should be noted that beyond this week’s announced upcoming closures, other Walmart stores have shuttered since November 22. As such, the ScrapeHero.com count is expected to be updated again in the near-future.

Regardless, it has been a difficult week publicly in terms of company image, with many Walmart patrons and employees having taken to social media to express their consternation. However, the six locations announced this week as being shuttered in 2023 represented only the proverbial tip of the iceberg, as several other Walmart stores closed just prior to the new year — with the announced likelihood of more to come.

Let us explore further.

Walmart, 2023

According to a February 11th report from The-Sun.com, entitled “That’s All, Folks: Full List of Walmart Stores Closing Across the Country in ‘Retail Apocalypse’ – See if One in Your Hometown Will Shutter,” the list of locations recently-shuttered prior to this week’s announcement are:

  • Boston Post Road location in Guilford, Connecticut
  • Howell Mill Road location in Atlanta, Georgia
  • Raggard Road location in Louisville, Kentucky
  • Waterworks Shopping Center location in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Lincolnwood location in Chicago, Illinois
  • Plainfield location in Chicago, Illinois

Walmart has been beset by both petty and violent crime in recent years, including arson, shootings, and petty theft. As such, industry analysts have expressed skepticism about the company’s official reasoning behind the closures, being issues related to underperformance.

Those questions have been exacerbated in recent months due to company CEO Doug McMillan’s words to the media about closing stores if petty thefts continue. See my NewsBreak article on the matter, “Walmart CEO Warns of Case-By-Case Store Closures and Price Jumps if Store Thefts Continue.”

To date, none of the recent or upcoming closures have been formally announced as due to the above issues. Many industry professionals, though, are widely expressing online a belief that more closures will be announced in short order as the company continues the “review” process it states is ongoing.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to these matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

