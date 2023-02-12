Texas Roadhouse and Hobby Lobby to Replace JCPenney in Longstanding U.S. Shopping Center

The restaurant stalwart has been long-awaited and is coming soon.

Texas Roadhouse Photo by Texas Roadhouse Facebook Page

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and Oswegonian.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant chain: Texas Roadhouse is an American steakhouse chain that specializes in steaks in a Texan and Southwestern cuisine style. It is a subsidiary of Texas Roadhouse Inc, which has two other concepts (Bubba's 33 and Jaggers) and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky... Texas Roadhouse was founded on February 17, 1993, at the Green Tree Mall in Clarksville, Indiana, across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 619 Texas Roadhouse locations in the United States as of February 02, 2023. The state with the most number of Texas Roadhouse locations in the U.S. is Texas, with 70 locations, which is about 11% of all Texas Roadhouse locations in the U.S.

Now comes word that a new location is, in part, replacing JCPenney in a longstanding upstate New York shopping center.

Let us explore further.

Texas Roadhouse, 2023

According to a recent report from Oswego State student news site Oswegonian.com, entitled “Businesses To Replace JCPenney In Oswego Plaza,” the new restaurant has been long-awaited by community residents.

As excerpted from the report: Due to close down completely in May of this year, City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow confirmed that JCPenney will be replaced by Hobby Lobby. Additionally, a new building for a Texas Roadhouse restaurant will be constructed in the Oswego Plaza off of State Route 104. Barlow announced these additions to the community in a tweet on Jan. 23, stating, “While we hate to see JCPenney go, the closure inches us closer to Hobby Lobby and Texas Roadhouse entering the plaza.”

An opening date has yet to be announced by the company.

The report goes on to state: An article by LocalSYR revealed that Mayor Barlow confirmed that the City of Oswego has been in contact with those at Texas Roadhouse since the fall of 2021… The Texas Roadhouse will also provide a new style of dining and cuisine for both students and locals to enjoy.

It should be noted LocalSYR as referenced is an online news site for Syracuse, New York and surrounding communities. Further, the additions of Hobby Lobby and Texas Roadhouse as a JCPenney replacement has since been independently verified.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of progress and milestone dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.