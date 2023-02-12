Oswego, NY

Texas Roadhouse and Hobby Lobby to Replace JCPenney in Longstanding U.S. Shopping Center

Joel Eisenberg

The restaurant stalwart has been long-awaited and is coming soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MpktV_0kkcEEuh00
Texas RoadhousePhoto byTexas Roadhouse Facebook Page

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and Oswegonian.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant chain: Texas Roadhouse is an American steakhouse chain that specializes in steaks in a Texan and Southwestern cuisine style. It is a subsidiary of Texas Roadhouse Inc, which has two other concepts (Bubba's 33 and Jaggers) and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky... Texas Roadhouse was founded on February 17, 1993, at the Green Tree Mall in Clarksville, Indiana, across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 619 Texas Roadhouse locations in the United States as of February 02, 2023. The state with the most number of Texas Roadhouse locations in the U.S. is Texas, with 70 locations, which is about 11% of all Texas Roadhouse locations in the U.S.

Now comes word that a new location is, in part, replacing JCPenney in a longstanding upstate New York shopping center.

Let us explore further.

Texas Roadhouse, 2023

According to a recent report from Oswego State student news site Oswegonian.com, entitled “Businesses To Replace JCPenney In Oswego Plaza,” the new restaurant has been long-awaited by community residents.

As excerpted from the report: Due to close down completely in May of this year, City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow confirmed that JCPenney will be replaced by Hobby Lobby. Additionally, a new building for a Texas Roadhouse restaurant will be constructed in the Oswego Plaza off of State Route 104. Barlow announced these additions to the community in a tweet on Jan. 23, stating, “While we hate to see JCPenney go, the closure inches us closer to Hobby Lobby and Texas Roadhouse entering the plaza.”

An opening date has yet to be announced by the company.

The report goes on to state: An article by LocalSYR revealed that Mayor Barlow confirmed that the City of Oswego has been in contact with those at Texas Roadhouse since the fall of 2021… The Texas Roadhouse will also provide a new style of dining and cuisine for both students and locals to enjoy.

It should be noted LocalSYR as referenced is an online news site for Syracuse, New York and surrounding communities. Further, the additions of Hobby Lobby and Texas Roadhouse as a JCPenney replacement has since been independently verified.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of progress and milestone dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Texas Roadhouse# Hobby Lobby# Shopping Centers# Restaurants# Business

Comments / 7

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
160K followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

More Than 260 Tuesday Morning Locations to Permanently Close as Company Again Files For Bankruptcy

The longstanding entity has expressed the goal of becoming a “nimbler retailer.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, DelmarvaNow.com, and TuesdayMorning.com.

Read full story
Victoria, TX

New Mall-Based LongHorn Steakhouse Restaurant to Break Ground This Spring

The addition of the new entity was sought-after by the mall owner following the departure of a Sears. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and VictoriaAdvocate.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Red Lobster’s Annual “Lobsterfest” New Food and Drink Menu Ending April 21

The promotion ends this spring and will return in January with new offerings. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com and The-Sun.com.

Read full story

Anticipated New Menu Items Coming to Cracker Barrel Restaurants

News of the additions have been well-received by customers, who have taken to social media in anticipation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CrackerBarrel.com, Facebook.com, Reddit.com, The-Sun.com, NRN.com, and FSRMagazine.com.

Read full story
13 comments

Longstanding Outback Steakhouse Permanently Closing

The entity is reportedly the only such location in the region. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and MauiNews.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Walmart Continues Permanent 2023 Closings

Following six largely unexpected store closures, the company is also shuttering related entities. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WFTV.com and NYTimes.com.

Read full story
2 comments

59-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Closing for Renovations; Tenant Businesses Will be Shuttered During Construction

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and VisaliaTimesDelta.com.

Read full story
Holland, MI

Olive Garden Replacing Golden Corral Restaurant

Following months of rumors, initial approvals have been granted and what remains is said to be a matter of course. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and HollandSentinel.com.

Read full story
9 comments
Madison, AL

New BJ's Wholesale Location Set to Break Ground

The new warehouse outlet will mark a historic first for the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BJs.com, and Al.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Chick-fil-A Tests New "Plant-Forward" Cauliflower Burger Menu Item, Angering Regular Customers in Short Order

The company, no stranger to U.S. culture wars, is being criticized following the announcement of its latest menu test. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, TheGuardian.com, News.Yahoo.com, and Gizmondo.com.

Read full story
3 comments

Longstanding BJ's Restaurant Location is Permanently Closing

No official reason has been given for the entity's departure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and Columbian.com.

Read full story
43 comments
Brea, CA

46-Year Old U.S. Shopping Mall Being Converted into an "Urban-Retail Village" With New Tenants and 380 Apartment Units

Plans are ambitious for the stalwart location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and Globest.com.

Read full story
2 comments
Bridgeport, WV

109-Year-Old Department Store Expanding; New Location is U.S. Shopping Mall’s All-Time Largest

The new store will open on February 15th. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, Boscovs.com, andLootPress.com.

Read full story
6 comments
Watauga County, NC

Two Dollar General Locations Closed Indefinitely

The entities have been shuttered due to safety-related federal noncompliance issues. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:OSHA, Dol.gov, U.S. Department of Labor, and WataugaOnline.com.

Read full story
65 comments
Williamsport, PA

45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall is Closing; Tenants Receive Letters to Vacate Property

A substantial redevelopment, from the ground-up, appears to be the intention moving forward. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com and NorthCentralPA.com.

Read full story
363 comments

Potential Medical Breakthrough: A Non-Surgical Wearable Device Manages Essential Tremors and Other Movement Disorders

Medical doctors and scientists are praising the efficacy of the new device. I will note from the outset that I am not a medical professional. It is imperative for anyone who suspects a movement-related issue to immediately consult their doctor.

Read full story
5 comments
Wisconsin State

Full List of Recently-Closed Walmart Locations, and Closings to Come

Following six largely unexpected permanent closings this week, more are reportedly to follow. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and The-Sun.com.

Read full story
60 comments
Tampa, FL

Walmart Unexpectedly Announces the Permanent Closing of a Sixth Location, Following Five Closures Announced This Week

As with the previously-announced location closures, underperformance issues are blamed in a formal company statement. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com and WTSP.com.

Read full story
4 comments

New Long-Awaited Whataburger Location Breaks Ground

The popular chain continues to expand. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and Tennessean.com.

Read full story
127 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy