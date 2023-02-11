Walmart Unexpectedly Announces the Permanent Closing of a Sixth Location, Following Five Closures Announced This Week

As with the previously-announced location closures, underperformance issues are blamed in a formal company statement.

Walmart Photo by iStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: EatThis.com and WTSP.com.

Introduction

This week, Walmart reportedly stunned a substantial degree of the news-consuming public with word of five permanent Walmart closures: Three in Illinois, one in Wisconsin, and one in New Mexico.

I had written several NewsBreak articles on these matters throughout the week while questioning if other motives, such as crime or safety-related issues, were at play in these decisions. Regardless, the company maintains its upcoming spate of store closures is solely based on matters related to performance.

Now comes word that a sixth location, this one in the Tampa, Florida area, is also scheduled to permanently close. As with the others, local customers are expressing their anger on social media.

Let us explore further.

Walmart 2023

According to a February 10th report from EatThis.com, entitled “ Walmart Will Be Closing 6 Stores Starting Next Week ,” the latest location scheduled to shutter, like the rest, is being blamed on underperformance.

As excerpted from the report: In the South, the superstore will be shuttering its Walmart Neighborhood Market in Pinellas Park, Fla. , by March 10. As with the other closures, Walmart said the store was not meeting the company's financial expectations, with Brian Little, Walmart's communications director, adding that no other closures are planned in the Tampa Bay area.

WTSP.com elaborates on the unexpected news. In its piece titled 'We Are Grateful to the Customers': Pinellas Park Walmart Neighborhood Market to Close ," it is disclosed the store had hoped for a positive outcome.

From WTSP.com: A Walmart Neighborhood Market store in Pinellas Park will be closing after the location didn't perform as well as leaders hoped. In an email to 10 Tampa Bay, Walmart's Communications Director Brian Little explained the decision to close the Walmart, located at 6900 US Highway 19 North, came after a careful and thoughtful review process. The store will be closed to the public by Friday, March 10, and employees will be eligible for transfer.

The usual verbiage was used by the company in explaining the closure. "This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process,” the statement said in part.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.