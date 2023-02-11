New Long-Awaited Whataburger Location Breaks Ground

The popular chain continues to expand.

Whataburger Photo by Shutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and Tennessean.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Whataburger restaurant chain: Whataburger is an American regional fast food restaurant chain, headquartered and based in San Antonio, Texas, that specializes in hamburgers. The company, founded by Harmon Dobson and Paul Burton, opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1950. Family-owned by the Dobsons until 2019, the chain is now managed by a private equity firm along with the Dobson family still holding a small stake.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 934 Whataburger stores in the United States as of January 30, 2023. The state with the most number of Whataburger locations in the U.S. is Texas, with 713 stores, which is about 76% of all Whataburger stores in the U.S.

The restaurant is highly successful per most financial metrics, and now word has come that a long-awaited Tennessee-based location has broken ground and is presently under construction.

Let us explore further.

Whataburger, 2023

According to a recent report from Tennessean.com, entitled “Mt. Juliet Construction: Walmart to Expand; Whataburger, Brooke’s on Main, Saint Thomas Updates,” the anticipated location appears to be headed for completion later this year.

As excerpted from the report: Site work on the future restaurant at the corner of Lebanon Road and North Mt. Juliet Road is underway after delays. Mark Lineberry of Lineberry Properties estimates building completion around mid-summer. Whataburger didn’t estimate an opening. The development was pushed back because of delays gaining permits from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Lineberry said.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of progress and announcement of milestone dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.