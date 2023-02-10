Cedar Rapids, IA

Raising Cane’s Restaurant to Open March 21 Following Over Three Years of Delays

Joel Eisenberg

The entity has been long-awaited by the local community, despite many residents reportedly having given up on the new location’s prospects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pAoxp_0kjRB7ea00
Raising Cane’sPhoto byAdobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and KHAK.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant entity: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is an American fast-food chain specializing in chicken fingers founded in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana by Todd Graves and Craig Silvey. The company is named after Graves's dog, a yellow Labrador. Other yellow Labradors have served as company mascots, as well as certified therapy animals.

Per ScrapeHero.com’s current restaurant location count: There are 662 Raising Canes stores in the United States as of January 31, 2023. The state with the most number of Raising Canes locations in the U.S. is Texas, with 189 stores, which is about 29% of all Raising Canes stores in the U.S.

Now comes word that a long-awaited new Iowa location is finally preparing to open after well over three years of delays.

Let us explore further.

Raising Cane’s, 2023

According to a February 8th article from KHAK.com, entitled “The Lengthy Wait For New Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Nearly Over,” the date of the upcoming opening is March 21.

As excerpted from the article (as written in the first-person by Bob James): It was late in September of 2019 that I revealed that the popular Raising Cane's restaurant chain was coming to Cedar Rapids.

Those plans were actually canceled in short order… and now reversed.

The article went on to state: Since then, we've seen the Coralville Raising Cane's be announced, and open its doors. Then in August of 2022 came the wonderful news. Raising Cane's would build and operate a new restaurant along Collins Road in Cedar Rapids, in the very spot it was first promised… If you've driven by on Collins Road in the last week, you know the sign is up, and for good reason. Opening day is now just under six weeks away. According to an event posting by Raising Cane's, it will open on Tuesday, March 21.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of a possible opening date change, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

# Raising Canes Chicken Fingers# Fast Food# Money# Business# Restaurants

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer.

Northridge, CA
