Owner of 54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Urges Its Demolition and Redevelopment

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of Pennsylvania’s 54-year-old shopping stalwart, the Harrisburg Mall: The Harrisburg Mall is a regional mall located just outside Harrisburg in Swatara Township, Pennsylvania. It is the largest mall in the Harrisburg metropolitan area. The anchor store is Bass Pro Shops. There are 2 vacant anchor stores that were once Macy's and Boscov's, The mall, formerly known as the Harrisburg East Mall, opened in 1969 with JCPenney, Wanamaker's, and Gimbels as anchors.

Now comes word that the owner-company of Harrisburg Mall is largely considering the mall a “dead” entity as is, and they are proposing demolition and redevelopment.

According to a February 9th report from ABC27.com, entitled “Harrisburg Mall Owners Propose Demolition, Redevelopment Plan,” the owner-company is vocally expressing its goal for the titular changes to occur on a hastened basis.

The current and realistic target, per the company, is 2024.

As excerpted from the report: The owners of the Harrisburg Mall are proposing a plan to demolish the shopping complex to make room for a redevelopment project. The Harrisburg Mall, located at 3501 Paxton Street, is owned by a Baltimore-based company called St. John Properties. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, St. John Properties proposed a redevelopment plan of the 50+ year old mall to the Swatara Township Planning Commission.

The mall’s current anchor, Bass Pro Shops, would remain untouched per the plans, but no word has yet been given regarding other current tenants. However, medical offices and a school, as well as a mix of unnamed retail outlets, are presently elements of the redevelopment proposal.

The article goes on to state: “We are just starting the rezoning and entitlement process, it all depends on how quickly we move through the necessary approvals,” Vice President, Development for St. John Properties Karen Watsic said. “At the very earliest, we wouldn’t begin mall demolition until 2024.”

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of progress and milestone dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

