Milwaukee, WI

Breaking: Multiple Walmart Stores Announced as Permanently Closing in Multiple States

Joel Eisenberg

Resident shoppers have taken to social media to express their consternation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34js9I_0kh7ex4j00
WalmartPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BizJournals.com, CBSNews.com, ABQJournal.com, Facebook.com, and Twitter.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Walmart retail superchain on NewsBreak. Of late, most of my articles have detailed recent controversies, or safety–related temporary closures of individual stores damaged by fire or flood.

Today has come news, however, that is is being widely reported as wholly unexpected: Multiple Walmart stores in multiple states have been announced as closing.

Let us explore further.

Walmart, 2023

BizJournals.com, in its piece entitled “Walmart to Close Another Milwaukee Store,” details one of today’s unexpected announcements, this one of the closure of a longstanding Wisconsin location.

As excerpted from the report: A Walmart Inc. store in Milwaukee is scheduled to close this year. The retailer announced Wednesday that its store at 10330 W. Silver Spring DrIve will close by March 10. Walmart opened the store, part of Timmerman Plaza, in 2012. The 150,000-square-foot box on the northwest side of Milwaukee replaced another Walmart store on West Brown Deer Rd. near North 76th Street.

Reason for the closure is reportedly strategic in nature.

Also today, per CBSNews.com’s “Walmart to Close Homewood and Plainfield stores, Lincolnwood Pickup Location,” the shuttering of three Illinois’ locations likewise came as surprising news.

From the article: Walmart is closing three locations in the Chicago area. The retail giant says it is shutting down its Lincolnwood Walmart Pickup location at 6840 McCormick Blvd. It will close on Friday, Feb. 17. "This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process," Walmart told CBS 2. "As this is a pickup and delivery only location, we have taken what we learned from this location and made it part of how we operate Pick-up and Delivery from our surrounding stores."

The report further stated: Also closing are Walmart stores in south suburban Homewood and far west suburban Plainfield – which the company said also came after a serious review.

Finally, ABQJournal.com details a New Mexico closure in its piece, “Walmart Near Highland High School to Close Next Month.”

From ABQJournal: The Walmart near Highland High School is closing next month. A spokeswoman for the grocery chain, Lauren Willis, told the Journal Wednesday the store will close on March 10 after a review process revealed the store was not performing as well as the company hoped. “We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Albuquerque location,” Willis said in a statement.

Regarding all of the above instances, customers have taken to social media sites such as Facebook and Reddit to express their anger.

Conclusion

The sudden spate of Walmart closures is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to these matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

