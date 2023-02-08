Pleasanton, CA

Major U.S. Shopping Mall to be Converted to a “Mixed-Use” Property That Initially Includes up to 1170 Housing Units

Joel Eisenberg

Redevelopment is presently underway for the stalwart location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kcmKE_0kgXlnEi00
Stoneridge Mall; Pleasanton, CAPhoto byAdobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, PleasantonWeekly.com, and Simon.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the state of U.S. shopping malls for NewsBreak. Most often, these articles regard major national mall closings, sales, or redevelopment plans.

This article focuses on the latter matter, which today is receiving substantial press in a particular instance due to the scope of the mall’s announced redevelopment plans and the upscale nature of the existing entity itself.

Per Wikipedia, which features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Northern California mall discussed herein: Stoneridge Shopping Center is an upscale major shopping mall in Pleasanton, California. The mall is managed and co-owned by Simon Property Group, and is adjacent to Interstate 680/

This week has come word of the scope of the redevelopment plans for the entity, and they are ambitious.

Let us explore further.

Shopping Malls, 2023

According to a February 6th report update from PleasantonWeekly.com, entitled Pleasanton Council Approves Major Components of Stoneridge Mall Redevelopment Framework,” the entity better known as the “Stoneridge Shopping Center” is set for major changes moving forward.

As excertped from the update: The Pleasanton City Council has adopted key components of the policy framework for redeveloping Stoneridge Shopping Center into a mixed-use property, including an initial allocation of up to 1,170 housing units across the mall site.The 18-acre site will be rezoned to allow for multi-family residential development at 50-65 dwelling units per acre in order to help the city meet its state-mandated Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) of 5,965 new units.

As of press time, it has not been announced how many current mall tenants are staying or leaving.

The update goes on to state: New and retained retail and commercial activities, along with entertainment and public gathering spaces, are part of the redevelopment vision statement as well. "We've seen the Stoneridge Mall grow less active, less vital, less interesting and less populated," Mayor Karla Brown said during the Jan. 26 meeting. "This is a chance to, I think, make one of the most important decisions within 10 years easily … revitalizing this Stoneridge Mall."

For a current mall directory, see webpage Simon.com here.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of progress and announced milestone dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Shopping Malls# Restaurants# Stores# Money# Business

Comments / 10

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
159K followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Bridgeport, WV

109-Year-Old Department Store Expanding; New Location is U.S. Shopping Mall’s All-Time Largest

The new store will open on February 15th. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, Boscovs.com, andLootPress.com.

Read full story
Watauga County, NC

Two Dollar General Locations Closed Indefinitely

The entities have been shuttered due to safety-related federal noncompliance issues. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:OSHA, Dol.gov, U.S. Department of Labor, and WataugaOnline.com.

Read full story
Williamsport, PA

45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall is Closing; Tenants Receive Letters to Vacate Property

A substantial redevelopment, from the ground-up, appears to be the intention moving forward. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com and NorthCentralPA.com.

Read full story
104 comments

Potential Medical Breakthrough: A Non-Surgical Wearable Device Manages Essential Tremors and Other Movement Disorders

Medical doctors and scientists are praising the efficacy of the new device. I will note from the outset that I am not a medical professional. It is imperative for anyone who suspects a movement-related issue to immediately consult their doctor.

Read full story
5 comments
Wisconsin State

Full List of Recently-Closed Walmart Locations, and Closings to Come

Following six largely unexpected permanent closings this week, more are reportedly to follow. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and The-Sun.com.

Read full story
35 comments
Oswego, NY

Texas Roadhouse and Hobby Lobby to Replace JCPenney in Longstanding U.S. Shopping Center

The restaurant stalwart has been long-awaited and is coming soon. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and Oswegonian.com.

Read full story
2 comments
Tampa, FL

Walmart Unexpectedly Announces the Permanent Closing of a Sixth Location, Following Five Closures Announced This Week

As with the previously-announced location closures, underperformance issues are blamed in a formal company statement. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com and WTSP.com.

Read full story
4 comments

New Long-Awaited Whataburger Location Breaks Ground

The popular chain continues to expand. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and Tennessean.com.

Read full story
100 comments
Payson, UT

84-Year-Old Walmart Greeter Reportedly “Abruptly” Fired While Wife is in the Midst of Cancer Treatments

The beloved Thane Telford’s plight has inspired a GoFundMe campaign. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KUTV.com, Walmart.com, and GoFundMe.com.

Read full story
446 comments
Oklahoma City, OK

Owners Under Fire as Once “Dead” U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Angry Tenants Over Reopening Delays

The rehabilitated entity had been initially announced as reopening before Christmas of 2022. No new date has yet been confirmed. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and KFOR.com.

Read full story
5 comments

Multiple Fast-Food Chains Change Contents and Prices of Their Value or Low-Cost Meals

The changes appear to be competitive in nature. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and The-Sun.com.

Read full story
2 comments
Cedar Rapids, IA

Raising Cane’s Restaurant to Open March 21 Following Over Three Years of Delays

The entity has been long-awaited by the local community, despite many residents reportedly having given up on the new location’s prospects. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and KHAK.com.

Read full story
Clarksburg, WV

New LongHorn Steakhouse Restaurant Announced as Opening March 7

The announcement marks the third upcoming restaurant launch for the company in 2023. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com and WBOY.com.

Read full story

Sweeping Changes Coming to KFC: Customers Express Anger in Response as Company Discontinues Popular Menu Items

The company says they are streamlining operations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Facebook.com, Reddit.com, and Finance.Yahoo.com.

Read full story
184 comments

List of Announced Costco Openings For 2023 (So Far)

The company lists new locations three months before they open, per their long-term policy. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Costco.com, SavingAdvice.com, and Entrepreneur.com.

Read full story
Milwaukee, WI

Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”

The USDA‘s definition of the term is triggering widespread concern among city residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USDA.gov and Fox6Now.com.

Read full story
182 comments
Harrisburg, PA

Owner of 54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Urges Its Demolition and Redevelopment

Plans are afoot for substantial changes to the location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org andABC27.com.

Read full story
7 comments
Chicago, IL

Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.

A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.

Read full story
171 comments
Milwaukee, WI

Breaking: Multiple Walmart Stores Announced as Permanently Closing in Multiple States

Resident shoppers have taken to social media to express their consternation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BizJournals.com, CBSNews.com, ABQJournal.com, Facebook.com, and Twitter.com.

Read full story
81 comments
Escondido, CA

Costco to Replace Sears as Part of Newly-Sold Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall

The mall is presently in the midst of a name change as it undergoes active redevelopment. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, Wikipedia.org, and Times-Advocate.com.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy