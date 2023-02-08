Major U.S. Shopping Mall to be Converted to a “Mixed-Use” Property That Initially Includes up to 1170 Housing Units

Redevelopment is presently underway for the stalwart location.

Stoneridge Mall; Pleasanton, CA Photo by Adobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, PleasantonWeekly.com, and Simon.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the state of U.S. shopping malls for NewsBreak. Most often, these articles regard major national mall closings, sales, or redevelopment plans.

This article focuses on the latter matter, which today is receiving substantial press in a particular instance due to the scope of the mall’s announced redevelopment plans and the upscale nature of the existing entity itself.

Per Wikipedia, which features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Northern California mall discussed herein: Stoneridge Shopping Center is an upscale major shopping mall in Pleasanton, California. The mall is managed and co-owned by Simon Property Group, and is adjacent to Interstate 680/

This week has come word of the scope of the redevelopment plans for the entity, and they are ambitious.

Let us explore further.

Shopping Malls, 2023

According to a February 6th report update from PleasantonWeekly.com, entitled Pleasanton Council Approves Major Components of Stoneridge Mall Redevelopment Framework,” the entity better known as the “Stoneridge Shopping Center” is set for major changes moving forward.

As excertped from the update: The Pleasanton City Council has adopted key components of the policy framework for redeveloping Stoneridge Shopping Center into a mixed-use property, including an initial allocation of up to 1,170 housing units across the mall site.The 18-acre site will be rezoned to allow for multi-family residential development at 50-65 dwelling units per acre in order to help the city meet its state-mandated Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) of 5,965 new units.

As of press time, it has not been announced how many current mall tenants are staying or leaving.

The update goes on to state: New and retained retail and commercial activities, along with entertainment and public gathering spaces, are part of the redevelopment vision statement as well. "We've seen the Stoneridge Mall grow less active, less vital, less interesting and less populated," Mayor Karla Brown said during the Jan. 26 meeting. "This is a chance to, I think, make one of the most important decisions within 10 years easily … revitalizing this Stoneridge Mall."

For a current mall directory, see webpage Simon.com here.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of progress and announced milestone dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.