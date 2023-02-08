Highly-Anticipated New IKEA-Anchored Shopping Mall Opening This Year

The opening is in a major U.S. city, and represents the first such new entity in several years.

I write extensively about the state of U.S. shopping malls for NewsBreak. Most often, these articles regard major national mall closings. This article, however, will be something different.

For the first time in 2023, I will focus on a new mall opening. This upcoming mall is in the major city of San Francisco, and will be anchored by an IKEA.

According to a recent article from SFGATE.com, entitled “Much-Anticipated Ikea Mall in Downtown San Francisco Opening Soon,” the entity’s long-awaited opening is coming soon.

As excerpted from the article: After much anticipation, and delay, the Ikea mall in downtown San Francisco is scheduled to open this spring, the company told SFGATE on Thursday. We look forward to opening IKEA San Francisco in late Spring 2023," a spokesperson for the Swedish ready-to-assemble furniture giant said over email. "We are confident that we will meet the needs of San Franciscans with Ikea San Francisco and Market Street more broadly — reaching more customers and making IKEA more accessible."

The mall is reported to be a multi-story entity inclusive of retail shops and pop-ups, and is replacing a space that has been unoccupied for several years.

SFGATE.com goes on to state: The vacant shopping center at 945 Market, previously named "6x6," hasn't seen a customer in over seven years. After a series of false starts, the trials of the pandemic and floundering retail plans from various holding companies, in 2020, it was announced that Ingka would develop the 250,000-square-foot space into the Livat city concept, with an Ikea store occupying 70,000 square feet.

Ingka is a sister company to IKEA. The new mall represents their long-range plan. The vision known as “Livat” means “lively gathering” in Swedish.

No formal opening date has yet been announced for the complete entity, though the Spring of 2023 target is largely expected to be met by all involved parties.

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of progress and announcement of formal date of opening, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

