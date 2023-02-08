Second LongHorn Steakhouse Location Announced For 2023 Opening

The entity is expected to be completed in July.

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: EastCobbNews.com and ValleyCentral.com.

I write extensively about the LongHorn Steakhouse chain for NewsBreak. My February 4th article, “Long-Awaited New LongHorn Steakhouse Breaks Ground,” is particularly relevant to this current piece due to detailing the first of two upcoming company locations announced this month.

My article excerpted a report from EastCobbNews.com, entitled “East Cobb Biz News: New LongHorn Site; Withrow’s Jewelers Closes,” that discussed this first of the upcoming restaurants had broken ground in the state of Georgia.

As excerpted from the report: Work crews recently demolished a former bank and restaurant building at 4370 Roswell Road (an outparcel at the Merchants Exchange Shopping Center) that will be the new site of the LongHorn Steakhouse. It’s been more than a year since the one-acre property’s owner, East Cobb Warren LLC, got a variance from Cobb County to reduce the parking spaces from 57 to 50 and make other site plan changes.

Now comes word of the second new upcoming location, this one in the state of Texas.

According to a recent report from ValleyCentral.com, entitled “Six New Eateries (Hint: Longhorn Steakhouse) Opening Soon in Brownsville,” the new entity is targeted to an early-July date.

As excerpted from the report: Brownsville has a growing lineup of franchises set to enter into its market soon. The developments were exciting enough that Mayor Trey Mendez announced two big names in dining–and hinted at more in development. “The word is out!” Mendez posted Saturday on social media. “We will be getting a Chipotle and a Longhorn steakhouse in the very near future. More to come!”

Reportedly, plans for the new LongHorn Steakhouse were discussed by owners back in 2014 as a companion to the area’s Olive Garden and various area retail shops. Mendez’s recent words verified the near-decade-old plan is finally coming to fruition.

The report goes on to state: The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation provides details about the project, which has an estimated cost of $2 million for new construction at 3891 Expressway 77’s South Frontage Road, putting the restaurant near Olive Garden. Construction of the 5,780 square-foot restaurant was expected to start Jan. 16 and be completed around July 7.

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.