Aldi Unexpectedly Closing Longstanding Location

News of the closure was reported to come as a surprise to local patrons.

Aldi Market Photo by Shutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and CBSNews.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive overview of the Aldi market chain: Aldi is the common company brand name of two German multinational family-owned discount supermarket chains operating over 10,000 stores in 20 countries and an estimated combined turnover of more than €50 billion. The chain was founded by brothers Karl and Theo Albrecht in 1946, when they took over their mother's store in Essen. The business was split into two separate groups in 1960, that later became Aldi Nord, headquartered in Essen, and Aldi Süd (known as simply Aldi outside of Germany), headquartered in Mülheim.

In 1962, the company introduced the name “Aldi.”

Per ScrapeHero.com: There are 2,278 ALDI retail stores in the United States as of January 23, 2023. The state with the most number of ALDI locations in the U.S. is Illinois, with 211 retail stores, which is about 9% of all ALDI retail stores in the U.S.

Now comes word that this entity, which rarely shutters locations, is indeed permanently closing a longstanding store. Self-identified “shoppers” have taken to social media to voice their displeasure over the announced closing, and concern as to the long-term health of the entity itself.

Let us explore further.

Aldi, 2023

According to a January 7th report from CBSNews.com, entitled ”Aldi in North Minneapolis is Permanently Closing,” the Minnesota location is permanently shuttering due to lease issues.

As excerpted from the report: The Aldi store in north Minneapolis is closing its doors permanently. The store on 3120 Penn Avenue North is one of the few grocery stores in the area. The next closest Aldi - on 5260 Broadway Avenue in Crystal - is a 30 minute bus ride away, or an 11 minute drive. In a statement to WCCO, a spokesperson said the store was closing because they could not renovate it to accommodate its larger products, and their lease was expiring.

Based on the publicly-stated reason behind this closure, and recent revenue reports, the company’s loss of this location is not representative of negative financial issues on their part.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.