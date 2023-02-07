Grand Island, NE

Dillard’s Closing Longstanding Location on March 28th

Joel Eisenberg

Local residents have taken to social media to express their consternation over the shopping mall-based closure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aYk3T_0kflazfy00
Dillard’sPhoto byAdobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: GetTheCoast.com, TheIndependent.com, Facebook.com, and Reddit.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the Dillards department store chain for NewsBreak. Though the popular entity does not typically shutter stores to the degree of other similar chains, nonetheless in recent months several announcements have been made regarding upcoming potential shopping mall sales or changes of which Dillard’s has been a longstanding anchor

For example, a November 29, 2022 piece by GettheCoast.com, titled “Dillard’s Closing at the Santa Rosa Mall, Future Mixed-Use Redevelopment in the Works,“ detailed such a mall-based closing.

From the article: “Dillard’s has long been a valued partner for the Santa Rosa Mall,” said David Schonberger, Managing Partner of Radiant Partners LLC. “The decisions to close the store and transfer ownership of the land were mutual decisions that allow both parties to pursue our strategic visions.”Schonberger added that their long-term approach is for a mixed-use community that will include more residential, retail, medical, education, and entertainment uses. The deal is expected to close in Q1 2023, and Dillard’s is expected to continue operations into Q2 2023.

Now comes further news regarding another mall-based Dillard’s location closure, this one in the state of Nebraska.

Let us explore.

Dillard’s, 2023

According to a recent report from TheIndependent.com, entitled “Grand Island Dillard’s to Close,” the Conestoga Mall location will be permanently shuttering March 28th.

As excerpted from the report: Yet another anchor store at Conestoga Mall is closing. Dillard’s will close its doors on March 28. Signs are posted on the doors saying “Thanks for the Memories. Don’t say Goodbye, Come Say Hello.” The signs announce that a clearance sale is underway. It also directs customers to Dillard’s stores in Lincoln and Omaha, as well as Dillards.com.

The closure of the Grand Island store is reportedly due in large part to a redevelopment plan on behalf of the new mall owners. The store manager has been quoted as saying no other Dillard’s store in the area is closing.

The report further states, as an elaboration: The Grand Island City Council has approved a large-scale development plan for Conestoga Mall. Woodsonia Realty, based in Omaha, plans a $220 million redevelopment of the mall.

Regardless of the reason, store patrons have continued to express consternation over this latest forthcoming closure on social media, primarily Facebook and Reddit.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

