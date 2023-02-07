Target Replacing Dillard’s at Major U.S. Shopping Mall

Adaptations for the new store are ongoing, and an announcement of a proposed opening date is expected in the near-future.

Target Photo by Corporate.Target.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: ScrapeHero.com, Target.com, and KSINewsRadio.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the Target retail superchain for NewsBreak. Though like most other businesses Target has experienced its share of financial challenges, the entity continues to be among the most financially viable such models in the country.

Per ScrapeHero.com’s current location count of company stores: There are 1,948 Target retail stores in the United States as of January 30, 2023. The state with the most number of Target locations in the U.S. is California, with 314 retail stores, which is about 16% of all Target retail stores in the U.S.

Target Corporation was founded in 1902, and the entity has remained a stalwart. According to Target.com, Target was established as the discount division of Dayton's department store of Minneapolis in 1962.

Now comes word that yet another location will soon be opening, this one at the Provo Towne Centre in Provo, Utah, assuming the space that Dillard’s occupied until May of last year.

Let us explore further.

Target, 2023

According to a February 7th report from KSINewsRadio.com, entitled “Full-Sized Target Coming to Former Dillard’s at Provo’s Towne Centre,” the new entity is eagerly awaited by local shoppers.

As excerpted from the report: Real estate firm Brixton Capital announced Monday that a new Target will occupy the former Dillard’s building at Provo Towne Centre. “We are thrilled to be able to offer Provo City residents a new Target store at the Provo Towne Centre, making this their second retail location,” Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi said. “Target’s commitment to our community and Brixton’s efforts to revitalize an essential commercial center reflect the strength of Provo’s economy. We look forward to Brixton’s ongoing investment in Provo at Provo Towne Centre.”

The only other Target location in the vicinity is in Orem, several miles away.

The article further states: And after years of Provo residents driving to Orem to get their “Target fix,” their dream of having a full-sized Target in Provo is becoming a reality.

There has yet to be a formal announcement as to an opening date.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of progress and announcements of milestone dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.