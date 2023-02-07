New Outback Steakhouse Location Approved For Building

The new location is reportedly expected by industry analysts to break ground shortly.

I write extensively about the Outback Steakhouse restaurant chain for NewsBreak. Of late, many of my articles have detailed business reasons behind current location closures. However, it appears recent days have seen a reversal of that trend.

For example, according to a January 28th report from BizJournals.com, entitled “Dayton Developer Closes Deal, Major Restaurant to Follow,” the titular sale had been completed and a new Outback Steakhouse, in Ohio, could now move forward.

As excerpted from the report: An international restaurant has committed to opening a new location in the Dayton area. The business will increase dining options and add jobs. Vantage LLC, the developer for Outback Steakhouse, purchased 1.5 acres at Cornerstone of Centerville North near the intersection of Interstate 675 for $787,500. The sale closed January 26 and Danielle Kuehnle represented the seller, Cornerstone Developers, LTD… The approximately 5000-square-foot restaurant will be located at 5181 Cornerstone North Boulevard.

According to ScrapeHero.com’s current location count, which will in short order be amended: There are 696 Outback Steakhouse stores in the United States as of February 01, 2023. The state with the most number of Outback Steakhouse locations in the U.S. is Florida, with 97 stores, which is about 14% of all Outback Steakhouse stores in the U.S.

Now comes word that yet another new Outback Steakhouse location has been approved for building, this one in the state of Pennsylvania.

Let us explore further.

Outback Steakhouse, 2023

According to a recent report by WFMZ.com, “Plan For New Steakhouse Gets OK in Whitehall,” the plans elucidated below have been approved under the condition that parking would be sufficient and in compliance with the township’s code.

As excerpted from the report: A new restaurant could be coming to Whitehall. The township planning commission granted final land development plan approval Wednesday night for an Outback Steakhouse. The 4,800-square-foot establishment is proposed for 1300 Grape St. The pad site is located at the intersection of Grape Street and the Lehigh Valley Mall, directly across from the Whitehall Mall.

No proposed date of opening has been announced by the company as of press time.

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, inclusive of progress and announced opening date, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.