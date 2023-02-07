New Popeyes Location Breaks Ground; More Sites Forthcoming

The entity is continuing its national expansion.

Popeyes Photo by iStore

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and TheBurn.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Popeyes fast food chain: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc., also known as Popeyes and formerly named Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits and Popeyes Famous Fried Chicken & Biscuits, is an American multinational chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants that was formed during 1972 in New Orleans, Louisiana and headquartered in Miami. This is currently a subsidiary of Toronto-based Restaurant Brands International... About 50 locations are company-owned; the vast remainder are franchised.

Revenues for the popular chain are up year-to-year, and though they are not the strongest such entity in the marketplace they continue to compete with larger and older casual dining establishments.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 2,921 Popeyes stores in the United States as of January 23, 2023. The state with the most number of Popeyes locations in the US is Texas, with 403 stores, which is about 14% of all Popeyes stores in the US.

Now comes word of new forthcoming entities within the company’s expansion phase that will add to those numbers.

Let us explore further.

Popeyes, 2023

According to a recent report from TheBurn.com, entitled “Work Begins on Loudoun’s Latest Popeyes Restaurant,” at least two new locations are coming soon in the state of Virginia’s Loudoun County area.

From the report: Work has gotten underway on another location — one of at least two coming soon to the area. The latest spot is kitty corner from One Loudoun at the Commonwealth Center development. That’s at the intersection of Loudoun County Parkway and Russell Branch Parkway. The Popeyes is going in next door to the CVS drugstore and right by the Silver Diner restaurant. There is also a Popeyes planned for a new retail development along Route 50 in southern Loudoun.

No specific opening dates have been announced by the company, but TheBurn.com‘s report suggests the Commonwealth Center-adjacent location will likely open in the second half of 2023 as site work has only recently begun.

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to the matters discussed in this piece, inclusive of progress reports and specific opening dates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.