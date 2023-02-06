Two Best Buy Locations Merging Into a Single Outlet Store as One Permanently Closes on March 4

The outlet will be shopping mall-based, remaining in one of the original store locations.

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and BizJournals.com.

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Best Buy electronics store chain: Best Buy Co. Inc. is an American multinational consumer electronics retailer headquartered in Richfield, Minnesota. Originally founded by Richard M. Schulze and James Wheeler in 1966 as an audio specialty store called Sound of Music, it was rebranded under its current name with an emphasis on consumer electronics in 1983.

Best Buy also operates in Canada, and had operated stores in Mexico until December 2020 when they were closed due to the effects of the pandemic.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 1,041 Best Buy retail stores in the United States as of January 29, 2023. The state with the most number of Best Buy locations in the U.S. is California, with 145 retail stores, which is about 14% of all Best Buy retail stores in the U.S.

Now comes word that two Minnesota-based Best Buy locations are preparing to merge into a single outlet store. Both sites will be closing on March 4th in preparation — one permanently and one temporarily.

According to a February 1st article from BizJournals.com, entitled “Best Buy to Close 2 Twin Cities Stores But Reopen 1 as Outlet,” both locations are effectively merging into one.

As excerpted from the article: Best Buy Co. Inc. Is permanently closing its Shakopee store and temporarily closing its Blaine store in March. Both locations are slated to close March 4, but the Blaine store within north town mall will reopen in the summer as an outlet store, a Best Buy spokesperson said Wednesday, adding that no other local closures are planned at this time. Shakopee customers frequently shop at Best Buy’s nearby locations in Burnsville and Eden Prairie, which offers a broader selection of products and more premium – store experiences compared to the shake of the store, the retailer said.

