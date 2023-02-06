New Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Location Opening February 22

The location will be the eighth in the state.

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet chain: Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American chain of discount closeout retailers. It was founded in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania in 1982 by Morton Bernstein and Mark L. Butler with backing from Harry Coverman and Oliver E. "Ollie" Rosenberg; the latter of whom is the namesake of the company... Its selection of merchandise comprises a variety of discounted household goods, apparel, pet supplies, kitchen pantry staples, and seasonal products (holiday, gardening, patio, pool and beach supplies); a majority of these items are unsold or overstocked merchandise that is purchased in bulk from other retailers and sold at discounted prices.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 471 Ollie's Bargain Outlet locations in the United States as of January 25, 2023. The state with the most number of Ollie's Bargain Outlet locations in the U.S. is Pennsylvania, with 49 locations, which is about 10% of all Ollie's Bargain Outlet locations in the U.S.

The location count is significant as it represents an increase even from seven months ago, when the total U.S. count, per the company and also as noted on the entity’s Wikipedia page linked above, was 449.

Now comes word that Ollie’s is adding yet another location.

According to a February 3rd report from NJ.com, entitled “Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is Opening Another N.J. Store,” the entity will be the eighth in New Jersey.

As excerpted from the article: Discount retail chain Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is opening another New Jersey location later this month. It will open Feb. 22 at 1043 Route 9 N. in Old Bridge, occupying a space that formerly housed Pathmark, next to Kohl’s in the Old Bridge Plaza. The shopping plaza also houses several other popular businesses, including ALDI and TGI Friday’s.

