Marshalls Constructing New Location

The new entity is being targeted for a summer, 2023 opening.

Marshalls Photo by Marshalls.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and TheAlpenaNews.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the stalwart Marshalls department store chain: Marshalls is an American chain of off-price department stores owned by TJX Companies. Marshalls has over 1,000 American stores, including larger stores named Marshalls Mega Store, covering 42 states and Puerto Rico, and Canada. Marshalls first expanded into Canada in March 2011. Marshalls is one of the largest U.S. off-price family apparel and home fashion retailers, along with its sister company, TJ Maxx.

ScrapeHero.com states 106 Marshalls stores are presently operating in Canada, per the site’s most recently updated location statistics on January 19th.

Per ScrapeHero.com’s same-day updated count of individual U.S. Marshalls stores: There are 1,188 Marshalls retail stores in the United States as of January 19, 2023. The state with the most number of Marshalls locations in the U.S. is California, with 149 retail stores, which is about 13% of all Marshalls retail stores in the U.S.

To those U.S. numbers will soon be added another. Now comes word that the new Marshalls, presently under construction, is targeted to open later this year.

Let us explore further.

Marshalls, 2023

According to a recent report from TheAlpenaNews.com, a new Marshalls under construction in Michigan is on schedule to meet its target opening this summer.

As excerpted from the report: When driving by the construction site, passersby can notice the steel framework of the store is beginning to take form. Mike Mahler, Alpena Area Chamber of Commerce economic development director, said contractors hoped to be able to work through the winter and make enough progress so the developer could turn the keys over to the company in late spring or early summer, to start stocking the store and hiring employees.

The new location will be 22,365 feet in size.

“I think the plan is to have it open for customers by mid-summer,” Mahler said. “We’ve had great weather, the ground is workable, so without any doubt I think everyone is very happy with the progress.”

Conclusion

This is a developing story. In the event of pertinent updates to these matters — inclusive of construction progress and specific announced opening date – I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.