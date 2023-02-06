Applebee’s Closing Multiple Longstanding Locations

One location has closed indefinitely; two others are permanently shuttering.

Applebee’s Photo by Shutterstock

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: ScrapeHero.com, TamaracTalk.com, PostCrescent.com, and JournalTimes.com.

Per ScrapeHero.com: There are 1,585 Applebees International stores in the United States as of January 30, 2023. The state with the most number of Applebees International locations in the U.S. is California, with 107 stores, which is about 7% of all Applebees International stores in the U.S.

Now comes word of three Applebee’s restaurant closings, two recent and one taking place tonight. One of the closings is indefinite; the other two are permanent.

According to a report from TamaracTalk.com, entitled “Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill Ordered Closed Due to 20 Food and Safety Violations,” this location is closed indefinitely.

As excerpted from the report: Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill in Tamarac, located at 6005 North University Drive, recently underwent a health inspection on January 25 that revealed 20 violations. According to the inspection report, the restaurant was found to have several issues with live insects, food-contact surfaces, and storage practices... According to health and safety standards, a follow-up inspection is required to ensure that the restaurant takes corrective measures and addresses these issues.

Two other Applebee’s locations, however, are permanent in their statuses. According to PostCrescent.com, both locations are in the state of Wisconsin, in the cities of Racine and Neenah. Regarding the Neenah location, at 1111 Westowne Drive, they closed permanently on January 30th.

As for the Racine entity, JournalTimes.com’s “Racine Applebees to Close; Last Day is Feb. 5” reports that at press time the location is set to serve its final meal.

From this report: The Racine Applebee’s, 2521 S. Green Bay Road, confirmed Saturday it will be closing soon. Its last day open will be Feb. 5. Employees who would like to stay with the company will be given the opportunity to transfer to other locations. Applebee’s has several locations in southeast Wisconsin, including in Kenosha and Oak Creek.

No reason has yet been confirmed for the closure.

It should be noted individual locations within chains of this size are regularly reviewed for performance and safety-related issues.

Thank you for reading.