Two Major U.S. Malls Temporarily Close

The causes are reportedly water-related due to burst water pipes.

Kingston Collection Photo by Amitesh Kumar, Shutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Facebook.com, Wikipedia.org, UniversalHub.com, and NBCBoston.com.

Introduction

I write extensively on NewsBreak about the state of U.S. shopping malls. Though most of my articles share details regarding mall sales or permanent mall closures, on occasion I will address a temporary closure due to safety issues.

To that end, word was first reported on Facebook earlier today, as written by an alleged employee of the mall in question, that Massachusetts’ Kingston Collection was evacuated due to a water-related issue assumed to be from a burst pipe.

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed overview of the mall in question: Kingston Collection is a one-story enclosed upscale shopping center and mall located in the South Shore region of Massachusetts in the United States. As of January 2022, The mall features 37 stores and restaurants. Anchor stores include Macy's, Target and HotDoogy. The Kingston Collection opened in 1989 in Kingston. Originally named the Independence Mall, the original anchors to the mall were Filene's, Filene's Basement, JCPenney, Sears, and Hoyts Cinema.

But the Kingston Collection is not the only Massachusetts mall to have shuttered in the last 24 hours for the reason as expressed above.

Let us explore further.

Shopping Malls, 2023

A Kingston Collection tenant, JB’s Indoor Dog Park, posted the following on Facebook earlier today: The Kingston Mall is evacuating due to fire alarms possibly from a pipe bursting."

No further updates have since been shared by said tenant, and we are awaiting official word from the mall as to specifics regarding the issue, and its reopening.

UniversalHub.com appeared to verify news of this calamity throughout the community, blaming a series of Massachusetts-wide pipe bursts on freezing weather, where yet another mall has also been flooded: So far tonight, burst pipes caused by the sudden freeze have forced three hospitals to send patients elsewhere, left Wang Theatre patrons out in the cold, angrily yelling to be let back in, and flooded a floor at the Prudential Center mall.

NBCBoston.com picked up on the story, and verified that the Prudential Center is also temporarily closed.

Conclusion

These are developing stories. In the event of pertinent updates to these matters, I will share them here on NewsBreak. Though no formal announcement has been made by a Kingston Collection representative as of press time, self-identified mall employees posting on social media have stated they had been told the entity will reopen tomorrow.

To reiterate, we still await the official word from a Kingston Collection representative as to details regarding said malls’s specific reopen, as we also await updates regarding Prudential Center.

Thank you for reading.