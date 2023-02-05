New Olive Garden Restaurant Opening This Fall

The chain’s new location has reportedly been long-awaited by locals.

Olive Garden Photo by Shutterstock

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports.

I write extensively about the Olive Garden restaurant chain on NewsBreak. Of late, my articles have primarily focused on recent restaurant closures, or openings.

Per ScrapeHero.com’s most current location count: There are 894 Olive Garden stores in the United States as of January 16, 2023. The state with the most number of Olive Garden locations in the U.S. is Texas, with 104 stores, which is about 12% of all Olive Garden stores in the U.S.

Those numbers are now set to increase by one with the addition of an upcoming new location scheduled to open this fall.

According to a recent PostandCourier.com report, entitled “Aiken Olive Garden to Open This Fall,“ the specific date of opening for the latest announced addition to the stalwart chain, in South Carolina, is expected to be disclosed this summer.

As excerpted from the report: The Olive Garden is being built on an outparcel of the East Gate Shopping Center. Its building will be slightly smaller than the building it is replacing – the building being demolished is 9,331 square feet while the Olive Garden is planned to be 7,805 square feet – and more landscaping. The plan calls for the proposed Olive Garden to have 235 seats and 117 parking spaces.

This location, however, is not the only new forthcoming Olive Garden restaurant, as another — in the state of Oklahoma — is relocating.

According to a January 25th report from TulsaWorld.com, entitled “Utica Square Olive Garden to Relocate; Newest Tulsa Dunkin’ Opens Jan. 26,” this entity is moving to a nearby location:

From TulsaWorld.com: A new location for the Utica Square Olive Garden is under construction in the southeast corner of the shopping center at 21st Street and Utica Avenue. A building permit has been filed for the new location. Olive Garden opened what was its second Tulsa location in Utica Square in 1991, replacing a Furr’s Cafeteria. The city’s first Olive Garden, at 7019 S. Memorial Drive, which opened some months previously, remains in operation.

These are developing stories. In the event of pertinent updates to these matters, including the formal announcement of opening date of either location, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.