Tulsa, OK

New Olive Garden Restaurant Opening This Fall

Joel Eisenberg

The chain’s new location has reportedly been long-awaited by locals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VFdmD_0kdJRMNQ00
Olive GardenPhoto byShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: ScrapeHero.com, TulsaWorld.com, and PostlandCourier.com.

Introduction

I write extensively about the Olive Garden restaurant chain on NewsBreak. Of late, my articles have primarily focused on recent restaurant closures, or openings.

Per ScrapeHero.com’s most current location count: There are 894 Olive Garden stores in the United States as of January 16, 2023. The state with the most number of Olive Garden locations in the U.S. is Texas, with 104 stores, which is about 12% of all Olive Garden stores in the U.S.

Those numbers are now set to increase by one with the addition of an upcoming new location scheduled to open this fall.

Let us explore further.

Olive Garden, 2023

According to a recent PostandCourier.com report, entitled “Aiken Olive Garden to Open This Fall,“ the specific date of opening for the latest announced addition to the stalwart chain, in South Carolina, is expected to be disclosed this summer.

As excerpted from the report: The Olive Garden is being built on an outparcel of the East Gate Shopping Center. Its building will be slightly smaller than the building it is replacing – the building being demolished is 9,331 square feet while the Olive Garden is planned to be 7,805 square feet – and more landscaping. The plan calls for the proposed Olive Garden to have 235 seats and 117 parking spaces.

This location, however, is not the only new forthcoming Olive Garden restaurant, as another — in the state of Oklahoma — is relocating.

According to a January 25th report from TulsaWorld.com, entitled “Utica Square Olive Garden to Relocate; Newest Tulsa Dunkin’ Opens Jan. 26,” this entity is moving to a nearby location:

From TulsaWorld.com: A new location for the Utica Square Olive Garden is under construction in the southeast corner of the shopping center at 21st Street and Utica Avenue. A building permit has been filed for the new location. Olive Garden opened what was its second Tulsa location in Utica Square in 1991, replacing a Furr’s Cafeteria. The city’s first Olive Garden, at 7019 S. Memorial Drive, which opened some months previously, remains in operation.

Conclusion

These are developing stories. In the event of pertinent updates to these matters, including the formal announcement of opening date of either location, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Olive Garden# Restaurants# Money# Business# Finance

Comments / 5

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
158K followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Milwaukee, WI

Breaking: Multiple Walmart Stores Announced as Permanently Closing in Multiple States

Resident shoppers have taken to social media to express their consternation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BizJournals.com, CBSNews.com, ABQJournal.com, Facebook.com, and Twitter.com.

Read full story
16 comments
Escondido, CA

Costco to Replace Sears as Part of Newly-Sold Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall

The mall is presently in the midst of a name change as it undergoes active redevelopment. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, Wikipedia.org, and Times-Advocate.com.

Read full story
Pleasanton, CA

Major U.S. Shopping Mall to be Converted to a “Mixed-Use” Property That Initially Includes up to 1170 Housing Units

Redevelopment is presently underway for the stalwart location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, PleasantonWeekly.com, and Simon.com.

Read full story
6 comments
San Francisco, CA

Highly-Anticipated New IKEA-Anchored Shopping Mall Opening This Year

The opening is in a major U.S. city, and represents the first such new entity in several years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:IKEA.com and SFGATE.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Second LongHorn Steakhouse Location Announced For 2023 Opening

The entity is expected to be completed in July. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EastCobbNews.com and ValleyCentral.com.

Read full story
2 comments
Minneapolis, MN

Aldi Unexpectedly Closing Longstanding Location

News of the closure was reported to come as a surprise to local patrons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and CBSNews.com.

Read full story

Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Permanent Closure of Another 150 U.S. Stores, Bringing Total to Nearly 400 in Recent Months

The beleaguered bedding chain continues to close locations in an effort to stave off bankruptcy. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNN.com and CBSNews.com.

Read full story
1 comments
Grand Island, NE

Dillard’s Closing Longstanding Location on March 28th

Local residents have taken to social media to express their consternation over the shopping mall-based closure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:GetTheCoast.com, TheIndependent.com, Facebook.com, and Reddit.com.

Read full story
Provo, UT

Target Replacing Dillard’s at Major U.S. Shopping Mall

Adaptations for the new store are ongoing, and an announcement of a proposed opening date is expected in the near-future. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, Target.com, and KSINewsRadio.com.

Read full story
Whitehall, PA

New Outback Steakhouse Location Approved For Building

The new location is reportedly expected by industry analysts to break ground shortly. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BizJournals.com, ScrapeHero.com, and WFMZ.com.

Read full story

Major U.S. Shopping Mall Losing Longstanding Anchor Store

Unlike many other U.S. malls in 2023, this entity is largely expected to thrive despite the loss. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com, BedBathandBeyond.com, and Patch.com.

Read full story
Loudoun County, VA

New Popeyes Location Breaks Ground; More Sites Forthcoming

The entity is continuing its national expansion. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and TheBurn.com.

Read full story
1 comments

U.S.-Based Costco Invited to Open in Israel

If the invitation is accepted, the new location would be the first operating Costco in the region. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Investor.Costco.com, ScrapeHero.com, and TimesofIsrael.com.

Read full story

Cracker Barrel Rewarding Valentine’s Day Marriage Proposals With a Chance to Win Free Food For a Year

The promotion runs for a limited time, and five couples will be announced as winners. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, CrackerBarrel.com, and CNN.com.

Read full story
Manhattan, NY

Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22

The location has been a chain stalwart. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, RuthsChris.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.

Read full story
3 comments
Xenia, OH

New Buffalo Wild Wings to Open Next Door to a Walmart

The location will sit between a Walmart and a Lowe’s Home Center. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and DaytonDailyNews.com.

Read full story
Shakopee, MN

Two Best Buy Locations Merging Into a Single Outlet Store as One Permanently Closes on March 4

The outlet will be shopping mall-based, remaining in one of the original store locations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and BizJournals.com.

Read full story
4 comments

New Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Location Opening February 22

The location will be the eighth in the state. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NJ.com.

Read full story
8 comments

Marshalls Constructing New Location

The new entity is being targeted for a summer, 2023 opening. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and TheAlpenaNews.com.

Read full story
4 comments
Racine, WI

Applebee’s Closing Multiple Longstanding Locations

One location has closed indefinitely; two others are permanently shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, TamaracTalk.com, PostCrescent.com, and JournalTimes.com.

Read full story
22 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy